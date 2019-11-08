Councilwoman Blondell Reynolds Brown also had problems recalling Buttigieg’s name. “Not meaning to be disrespectful, but I can’t pronounce his name,” she said, adding that as an African American she saw him as “mishandling the situation with people who look like me” in his town. Buttigieg was heavily criticized this summer for how he handled the uproar after a white police officer shot an unarmed black man in South Bend.