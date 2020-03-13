Latest Coronavirus could wreak havoc on Pennsylvania’s primary election
Pennsylvania’s primary election is seven weeks away. The coronavirus pandemic is uncomfortably closer than that.
With schools and universities sending students home, the state Capitol in Harrisburg closing its doors to visitors, and professional sports seasons coming to a snap ending, what are elections officials to do about the April 28 primary?
Elections officials are scrambling, some politicians are suggesting the state mail ballots to every eligible voter, and campaign events may be at risk.
In Delaware County, officials announced Friday that they are cancelling all planned in-person demonstrations of the county's new voting machines, purchased in compliance with a law signed last year by Gov. Wolf. Instead, tutorial videos explaining how the machines work have been posted on the county's website.
— Chris Brennan, Julia Terruso, Vinny Vella
Boston Marathon postponed for coronavirus
Organizers have postponed the Boston Marathon until Sept. 14 because of rising concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.
— Associated Press
King of Prussia mall remains open: Governor ‘did not define what nonessential retail is’
The largest mall on the east coast is remaining open despite the Pennsylvania governor recommending the closure of all “nonessential retail” in the county where it is located.
The King of Prussia Mall, the second largest mall in America, said in a message on its website Friday that the mall is leaving it up to individual stores to decide whether or not to open.
“With respect to Governor Wolf’s statement, the Governor did not mandate store closures and did not define what nonessential retail is,” the statement read.
On Thursday, Gov. Tom Wolf ordered sweeping closures in Montgomery County amid the spread of the new coronavirus. About half of the state’s presumptive positive cases are in the county. Wolf ordered the closure of schools, day cares, community centers and gyms, as well as saying his administration recommended closing “nonessential retail facilities.” Supermarkets, pharmacies and gas stations remain open.
— Anna Orso
Montgomery County school coronavirus closures have ripple effect around the region
The state-ordered closures of all Montgomery County schools continued to have a ripple effect overnight and Friday morning, as more schools announced closures and others indicated they were considering them.
In Delaware County, Radnor closed schools Friday for a teacher in-service day to develop plans for a longer-term closure.
“We border Montgomery County and approximately a quarter of our staff live in Montgomery County,” Superintendent Kenneth E. Batchelor said in a message to families.
While the district plans to reopen Tuesday, circumstances “have been rapidly changing,” Batchelor said.
In Bucks County, the Centennial School District was also closed for an in-service day Friday — and said it and other districts across the county were evaluating what to do in light of the Montgomery County closures. The district said that its staff “travel through, work, and live in Montgomery County."
— Maddie Hanna
Philly’s Erin Express buses canceled amid coronavirus spread
The Erin Express buses are canceled this Saturday, but the participating bars will still be open, Brian P. Pawliczek of Cavanaugh’s said in a news release.
“We hope to return to a level of normalcy soon and look forward to rescheduling at the appropriate time,” Pawliczek said.
Until Friday, despite the cancellation of events across the region, the annual St. Patrick’s Day multi-weekend day-drinking marathon where attendees cram onto school buses rotating among 17 Philadelphia watering holes was still set to take place.
— Ellie Silverman
2020 Masters Tournament postponed due to coronavirus
Many sites cancelling SAT testing for Saturday
Many testing sites across the country, including the Philadelphia region, are canceling SATs scheduled for Saturday.
For details on the status of your test, check with your testing site. The College Board is trying to update its list of cancellations as quickly as possible. For the full list, which could grow as the day goes on, and more information, the College Board’s site.
— Susan Snyder
Stocks surge after worst day on Wall Street since 1987
Stocks are opening sharply higher on Wall Street a day after the worst drop since 1987.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 800 points, or 4%, early Friday. That’s far less than half of what the index lost a day earlier. European markets surged about 7% a day after one of their worst drops on record.
European markets fell 12% in one of their worst days ever, even after the European Central Bank pledged to buy more bonds and offer more help for the economy.
The wild swings continued as governments stepped up precautions against the spread of the new coronavirus and considered ways to cushion the blow to their economies. Asian markets ended a volatile day mostly lower. Central banks in China, Sweden and Norway also stepped in to support bond markets.
— Associated Press
Pa. prison visits canceled, screenings enhanced amid coronavirus spread
Visits are canceled at Pennsylvania state prisons through March 27, Corrections Secretary John Wetzel said in a statement, also announcing enhanced screening of staff and contractors.
The Pennsylvania Prison Society also said visits have been canceled at jails in Montgomery, Delaware, and Northampton counties, though it said some facilities are still permitting official visits, including lawyers.
Those county policy changes could not immediately be confirmed.
— Samantha Melamed
FDA grants emergency clearance to high-speed coronavirus test
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted emergency clearance to a high-speed coronavirus test in efforts to diagnose the rapidly-spreading virus that has reached a pandemic level.
Developed by Switzerland-based diagnostics giant Roche Holdings, the new coronavirus test will make the testing process 10 times faster, the head of the drugmaker’s diagnostics unit told Bloomberg News.
This could enable millions of tests to be performed each month, Bloomberg reported, and those test could yield results in as fast as four hours.
It’s the first commercially available test that has been granted approval by the FDA.
— Oona Goodin-Smith
Some Montco college employees stay on campus to help students who can’t go home
Colleges in Montgomery County are encouraging as many employees as possible to work remotely but they must keep some on campus to help students who cannot go home.
“I want to reiterate our commitment to supporting students who must stay on campus and to continuing with our educational mission so that students can successfully complete the semester,” said Bryn Mawr President Kim Cassidy in a message to the campus Friday morning.
Gov. Wolf on Thursday ordered a two-week shutdown of schools in Montgomery County to slow the spread of the coronavirus. He said higher education institutions were included, but colleges were scrambling last evening to understand what that meant.
Most colleges in the region have gone or are going to remote learning and have asked students who can to leave campus. But many of the colleges have international students or some domestic students who are unable to go home.
Cassidy said the college would follow the governor’s guidelines as closely as possible and increase remote working opportunities for employees.
“I want to stress that we will still provide critical infrastructure support to resident students who cannot leave during this period, including dining and health care and support for faculty not their teaching and research,” Cassidy said. “The college is fully open in that sense.”
St. Joseph’s University, which straddles Philadelphia and Montgomery counties, said it will keep essential employees on campus but encourage all others to work from home.
— Susan Snyder
Penn Medicine bans most hospital visitors amid coronavirus spread
Penn Medicine is banning most hospital visitors in a strict visitation policy that takes effect Friday.
Exceptions will be made under special circumstances:
- Visiting a patient near the end of life.
- Parent visitation of a child in an intensive care nursery
- A coach or partner for women in labor
- A visitor to accompany a patient for hospital discharge.
- Inpatient hospice unit patients are allowed one visitor at a time
- Pediatric patients are allowed one parent visitor at a time
At Penn Medicine outpatient centers patients are allowed one visitor to accompany them to an ambulatory care visit, procedure or same-day surgery. Health screenings will be conducted for all visitors and no children under 12 will be allowed.
In New Jersey, a coalition of hospitals have also announced standardized visitor restrictions to protect vulnerable patients and hospital employees from the coronavirus.
— Sarah Gantz
Delaware introduces drive-through coronavirus test
People who have symptoms of the new coronavirus can get a drive-through test today in Wilmington, Del.
Officials with ChristianaCare, a network of private hospitals, announced a four-hour window Friday when individuals can obtain a test at no charge. The results will be available within two to five days.
ChristianaCare officials said the event is aimed at reducing demands on emergency departments but warned that testing for the disease is not recommended for individuals who do not have any symptoms. Common symptoms of the new coronavirus include fever, cough and shortness of breath. People with severe symptoms should call their doctor.
Testing will take place Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot at Chase Center on the Riverfront, located at 601 S. Madison St. in Wilmington.
— Anna Orso
American Airlines suspends more flights between Philly and Europe
Starting Friday, American Airlines is suspending flights between Philadelphia International Airport and four additional European cities: Amsterdam, Paris, Madrid, and Zurich.
The routes are suspended through May 6, and expected to resume May 7.
Earlier this week, the airline already announced it was halting service between Philadelphia and Rome, as Italy put into effect nationwide limits on public activity and travel. American says it expects the PHL-Rome to start again May 7 as well.
The latest route changes from Philly’s dominant air carrier follow President Trump’s announcement of a 30-day ban on travelers coming to the U.S. from 26 countries in Europe. The restrictions take effect starting late Friday night, and do not apply to U.S. citizens and green-card holders.
American Airlines said it will contact customers directly about canceled flights. The company is also offering to waive change fees “for customers who purchased tickets prior to March 11 for travel to Europe, including the United Kingdom, through May 31.”
American will keep operating some flights between other U.S. airports and Barcelona, Madrid and Paris for up to seven days, so that passengers and employees can return home.
— Catherine Dunn
Will you get a refund if a ticketed event is canceled because of coronavirus?
From concerts to conferences to sporting events, the number of events canceled in and around Philadelphia continue to mount as officials limit large gatherings and urge people to engage in “social distancing.”
But what happens if you bought a ticket to one of these occasions? Reporter Grace Dickinson explains.
— Oona Goodin-Smith
Coronavirus concerns close Montgomery County schools, 63 Philly schools
The coronavirus hit the region with its hardest punch yet Thursday, as Montgomery County schools were ordered to shut down for two weeks, and a cascade of closures took out venues such as the Wells Fargo Center and the Kimmel Center, canceling events from Philadelphia Orchestra concerts to 76ers and Flyers games.
The action in Montgomery County, which advised residents to avoid non-essential travel, had the unintended effect of forcing the closure Friday of 63 of Philadelphia’s 200-plus schools. Many Philadelphia schoolteachers live in Montgomery County and won’t be able to go to work, the School District announced late Thursday night.
Earlier Thursday, Gov. Tom Wolf directed all schools, community centers, gyms, and entertainment venues in Montgomery County — where more than half of the state’s 22 cases of the coronavirus have been found — to shutter starting Friday in a sweeping “social distancing” measure aimed at mitigating the spread of the illness.
— Justine McDaniel, Anna Orso, Ellie Silverman