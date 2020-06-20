“A lot of people don’t understand that July 4 for them and July 4 for us looked totally different at that time,” said Musa Bey, 32, a general in the Revolutionary Black Panther Party of Philadelphia, which was founded in 2017. “So, this is our true Independence Day, and I encourage every Black person and every person in the African diaspora to celebrate Juneteenth, because this was when you were rightfully free.”