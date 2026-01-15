Peek inside a Villanova estate for sale for $9.9M | Inquirer Lower Merion

Hi, Lower Merion! 👋

In the market for not one, but two multimillion dollar homes? We take a look at a Villanova property for sale for nearly $10 million. Also this week, a pair of Bala Cynwyd natives are expanding their bagel shop with a Montgomery Avenue outpost, Rosemont College has been asked to submit reports to its accrediting body ahead of its closure, plus there are a dozen other restaurant openings we’re keeping tabs on.

A 3.85-acre Villanova estate featuring a sprawling century-old, seven-bedroom home and a more modern carriage house have hit the market for a combined $9.9 million.

Located on Creighton Road, which the listing agent says has become known as the “estate street,” the properties are being sold together or separately, but with one caveat: If a buyer doesn’t want both, then the main home must sell first before the owners will entertain offers on the carriage house.

The main fieldstone house spans over 11,000 square feet and has a commercial kitchen, a solarium, a wine cellar, a movie room, and a gym, while the carriage house spans just over 1,000 square feet and has a heated saltwater pool.

Take a peek inside.

Bala Cynwyd brothers Brett and Kyle Frankel are coming home. Sort of. The duo behind West and South Philadelphia shop Bart’s Bagels is expanding to a third location, this time in their hometown of Bala Cynwyd.

The new shop is planned to open this summer at 273 Montgomery Ave. There, the Lower Merion High School alums will dish up kettle-boiled bagels — which patrons can watch being made — along with smoked meats, egg sandwiches, and unique schmears.

Read more about the Frankels and their latest bagel shop.

💡 Community News

🏫 Schools Briefing

In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the school district is hosting a “Junior Afternoon of Service” today from 4 to 6 p.m., when students and their families can help with various community projects. The district is closed Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. There are several concerts today and tonight and Black Rock eighth graders will pose for their class photo tomorrow. Tuesday begins the midyear experience for Lower Merion and Harriton High students. See the district’s full calendar here. After new Pennsylvania School Code requirements went into effect at the start of the year, LMSD is reminding families about how it will communicate about weapons found on school property, offering a three-tiered approach. See it here.

🍽️ On our Plate

Lower Merion’s restaurant scene is set to boom in 2026, with nearly a dozen openings in the coming months, including Dim Sum Factory, EMei, and Malooga. A little further along the Main Line, Salt Korean Barbecue Steakhouse/Yugo is planning a late summer opening in Devon, while Testa Rossa, from the team behind White Dog Cafe, is slated to open in Radnor this spring. The Inquirer’s Michael Klein has rounded up the region’s anticipated openings. With so many new restaurants on the way, the Main Line has landed among Klein’s “hot neighborhoods” for dining this year. Speaking of openings, Love & Honey Fried Chicken, which opened last month at 1111 W. Lancaster Ave., is hosting a grand opening for its Bryn Mawr location on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be giveaways, discounted food, a ribbon cutting, and music. And with openings come some closings. Belmont Hills BYOB Core de Roma, which specialized in Roman cuisine, has closed after five years. In a note on its website, the team behind the restaurant said it had decided not to buy the space or extend its lease at 201 Jefferson St. In September, the real estate hit the market with an asking price of $599,000.

🎳 Things to Do

🎸 The Ledbetters: Hear the Pearl Jam tribute perform some of the band’s biggest hits. ⏰ Friday, Jan. 16, 8 p.m. 💵 $33.38 📍 Ardmore Music Hall

🧸 Paddington 2: Catch a screening of the sequel to the beloved children’s movie. There’s another screening on Jan. 31. ⏰ Saturday, Jan. 17, 11 a.m. 💵 $6.75-$7.75 📍 Bryn Mawr Film Institute

🍹 Wallace Dry Goods x Home Appetit Moms Night Out: Geared toward moms, including those who are pregnant or nursing, sample non-alcoholic beverages and light bites. Registration is required. ⏰ Wednesday, Jan. 21, 5-7 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Wallace Dry Goods

🪴 Herbal Teas, Salves and Tinctures Workshop: Learn to create your own blends during this guided class. ⏰ Wednesday, Jan. 21, 6-8 p.m. 💵 $45 📍 Plant4Good

🏡 On the Market

Built in 1900, this Ardmore Colonial blends classic design elements — like dormers and a portico — with modern living. There are a number of fireplaces throughout, including in the living room, dining room, and a bedroom. The five-bedroom home features original woodwork and crown moldings, has a sunroom leading to the patio, and a kitchen with granite countertops, including a large island. Its five bedrooms are spread across the second and third floors, including the second-floor primary suite which has a walk-in closet, a standalone tub, and a fireplace. Other features include a partially finished basement and a detached two-car garage with a studio apartment. There’s an open house Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m.

See more photos of the home here.

Price: $1.595M | Size: 3,699 SF | Acreage: 0.33

🗞️ What other Lower Merion residents are reading this week:

