The defenders’ unionization effort is part of a trend of young, mission-oriented workers deciding to form a union to bargain for stronger protections on the job — a notable development in that union membership has fallen since the 1950s. Today, one in 10 Americans is a union member. In the last year, health center workers, journalists, and legislative staffers have chosen to unionize. The wave is part of a broader trend of worker activism at a time when the wages of American workers have stagnated as productivity has grown.