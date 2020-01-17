More than a month after the city’s public defenders announced their intent to unionize, The Defender Association of Philadelphia has offered a pathway to voluntary recognition.
The public nonprofit that runs the defender’s office has proposed hosting a vote overseen by a third-party, and if a majority of workers vote for the union, it will become official.
The Defender Association’s proposal adds another step to the voluntary recognition process. It’s not routine to do it this way, but it’s also not unheard of, said Valerie Braman, a labor educator at Penn State University. Some employers do ask for verification of a majority before recognizing, she said.
Paul Hetznecker, president of the 27-person board of directors, said it wanted to offer a quicker alternative to a formal National Labor Relations Board election, which occurs 30 days after the proposed union files for election. Hetznecker, a civil-rights attorney who has defended workers, said the board had received several requests from long-time defenders for a vote.
The Defenders Union, which says a majority of the 200 defenders in the office are in favor of unionizing with the United Auto Workers, has said it will consider the request. It also filed for an NLRB election today to start the clock on the 30-day lead-up period. The election petition can be pulled at any time.
Elections tend to be preceded by a period during which employers host educational sessions about the implications of forming a union, which labor advocates say are aimed at discouraging the formation of a union.
The concerns of the city’s public defenders, who represent roughly 70% of all Philadelphians arrested on criminal charges or probation violations, range from "unresponsive managers and unpredictable scheduling to concerns about staff turnover,” according to a WHYY report, as well as “a long-running pay disparity with counterparts at the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office” that the association has sought to fix.
In 2017, Keir Bradford-Grey, the office’s chief defender, made $159,587, according to the association’s regulatory filings.
Public defenders around the country have spoken up about being underpaid and overworked, saying that it hurts the profession because it allows people of only a certain economic background to become public defenders.
The defenders’ unionization effort is part of a trend of young, mission-oriented workers deciding to form a union to bargain for stronger protections on the job — a notable development in that union membership has fallen since the 1950s. Today, one in 10 Americans is a union member. In the last year, health center workers, journalists, and legislative staffers have chosen to unionize. The wave is part of a broader trend of worker activism at a time when the wages of American workers have stagnated as productivity has grown.