Despite that unsuccessful attempt, Pederson made a call in the third quarter that likely turned the game around. The Eagles trailed 20-7 at halftime but got the ball first in the second half. On that first series they found themselves with a fourth and 1 from their own 34-yard line. A miss there, and the Redskins would be in a position to really pile on. Carson Wentz went 2 yards on a sneak, the Eagles got the first down, and they never looked back. They scored on that drive — 12 plays and 75 yards — when Wentz hit Alshon Jeffery for a 5-yard touchdown. That first down and, consequently, that drive changed everything.