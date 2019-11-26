It’s both, TD. Wentz has played pretty badly the last two weeks. But the four wideouts he was throwing to Sunday had a combined total of 14 receptions this season going into the game. I would suggest you check out the excellent film breakdown by ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky of three particular plays in Sunday’s game — a first-quarter red-zone incompletion to J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, an seemingly underthrown pass to Greg Ward on a third-and-5 in the second quarter, and a fourth-and-2 incompletion to Arcega-Whiteside in the fourth quarter. Orlovsky, a former NFL quarterback, correctly points out the imprecise route-running by the two young wideouts in all three cases. On the first one, JJAW drifted on his route, which allowed the defender, cornerback Tre Flowers, to get on his left shoulder and knock the ball away. On the second, Ward ran his route too deep and wasn’t where he was supposed to be. On the third, JJAW also was out of position.