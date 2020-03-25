Couldn’t the Eagles have afforded either one? Maybe. But they still have DeSean Jackson under contract for next season at $6.2 million. They can’t be expecting the 33-year-old receiver to be able to play all 16 games next season, although anything is possible. But even if Jackson were to play 10 games, that might be enough to adjust his spot on the roster and give the offense the burner they need on the outside. Jackson didn’t look like he lost much in the season opener before a core muscle injury effectively ended his season last year. I get it. He can’t be counted on. But the Eagles are essentially pot committed with his contract.