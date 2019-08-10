3. Quarterback Carson Wentz and most of the first team offense didn’t play in the preseason opener, but they got a lot of action Saturday. Wentz wasn’t sharp during his first set of team drills. He hasn’t practiced since Tuesday, so there might have been rust. He had a pass easily broken up by safety Malcolm Jenkins and threw a would-be pick six when linebacker Nate Gerry read a bubble screen and intercepted the pass. Wentz was also errant on throws to tight end Zach Ertz and receiver Alshon Jeffery. But he rebounded and finished strong. He stroked one that receiver Nelson Agholor plucked out of the air. He connected with Ertz in hurry up. He hit receiver DeSean Jackson with a low-and-away toss toward the sideline that cornerback Sidney Jones had no chance to break up. He completed 9 of his last 10 pass attempts according to my notes. Doug Pederson gave no indication if he planned on keeping Wentz out of the entire preseason, but if he does, practices like this one and the upcoming scrimmages against the Ravens will have to suffice.