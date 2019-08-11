1. Carson Wentz didn’t have one of his better practices, although there were some impressive moments, per usual. He started off slow during the first set of team drills for the second straight day. He threw wide of the releasing Nelson Agholor on a fade. Deep touch passes have given Wentz the most problems in camp. He missed tight end Zach Ertz down the seam and should have been intercepted by cornerback Rasul Douglas, who let the ball sail past him. Wentz rebounded a set later and flashed his athleticism with a bullet to receiver Alshon Jeffery as he moved to his left. He hooked up later with Jeffery on a slant, but tossed wide of receiver Greg Ward when he tried to laser one in a Cover 2 turkey hole down the sideline.
- Eagles linebackers coach Ken Flajole agrees his unit needs some work; he’s glad season isn’t starting yet
- ‘This ain’t nothing': Eagles veterans reflect on old-school training camp | Jeff McLane
- Eagles injury updates: Nate Sudfeld is thankful it wasn’t his right wrist; Lane Johnson and Dallas Goedert will sit out preseason as well
Wentz threw behind receiver Carlton Agudosi on a slant, but he dropped a beauty to Agholor on a deep cross. Safety Andrew Sendejo blitzed off the edge and batted another of his passes to the ground. A play later, safety Malcolm Jenkins stepped in front of an errant throw to Agholor for an interception (more detail on this pick later). Wentz threw one deep up for grabs to receiver DeSean Jackson by cornerback Avonte Maddox had tight coverage and the ball sailed overhead. On third down, Wentz scrambled and found running back Miles Sanders, but he looked short of the sticks. And on fourth down, the quarterback either threw high of tight end Josh Perkins or low to receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside. Safety Rodney McLeod deflected the pass and Maddox appeared to make a diving pick.
2. McLeod was slow to get up off the turf and walked slowly to the sideline. It was toward the end of practice, so it was unclear if he had tweaked something. He later said that he just had a little scare and probably needed one to let him know that his knee is fine. The Eagles have a number of players still working their way back from injury. McLeod and running back Corey Clement (knee) have progressed the most in terms of their involvement. Clement has looked pretty nimble. Cornerback Ronald Darby (knee) participated in 7-on-7 drills for the first time this camp. Of the players who opened camp less than 100 percent, guard Brandon Brooks (Achilles), defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (foot), linebacker Nigel Bradham (foot) and cornerback Jalen Mills (foot) have yet to make significant advancements -- again, at least as far as practice goes. Mills ran on a separate field, which was more than he’s previously done this summer.
3. Defensive end Derek Barnett partook in some team drills for the second straight day. He looked good in one-on-one drills. He beat tackle Andre Dillard pretty bad on an inside move. And he got by Halapoulivaati Vaitai, who had moved from guard to tackle, by using his hands to turn the corner. Center Jason Kelce got matched up against defensive tackle Kevin Wilkins during one on ones. The undrafted rookie was able to skirt by on his first rush, but Kelce held him off on the second. The all pro tackle came up a little lame, though, after the latter drill. Kelce’s been wearing a brace on his right knee and also has his calf wrapped. He walked it off and returned. My favorite Kelce moment of the day came on Jenkins’ interception. As the safety ran the other way, Kelce hustled over and stripped the ball loose. Defensive end Eli Harold, who the Eagles just acquired in a trade with the Bills for tackle Ryan Bates, looked pretty strong in one on ones. He drove the Matt Pryor to one knee with a bull rush.
4. With Vinny Curry sidelined with an illness, Josh Sweat logged time with the first unit defense and against left tackle Jason Peters. He teamed up with defensive tackle Tim Jernigan to drop Sanders for a would-be tackle for loss on an early play. I watched Sweat vs. Peters closely during one set. The second-year end beat Peters inside on the first play, but I’m not sure the Pro Bowler gave full effort. On Sweat’s next four rushes, Peters bottled him up as Sweat tried a variety of outside moves. He tried a dip move at one point but was basically squashed into the turf. I later asked Sweat about the matchup, and while he gave Peters his due, he said that he wasn’t going super hard because “we got to make sure he makes it to the season.”
5. Mack Hollins looks like he’s made something close to a full return. The receiver missed a handful of practices with a hip injury, but he was rotating in with the top two units Sunday. There’s been a lot of speculation that he’s on the roster bubble, but I got to think Hollins is a near shoo-in to make the 53. I think the Eagles trust him enough even though he has yet to really stand out in camp. It’s important to include his special teams abilities when assessing his possible contributions to the team. A few other bubble guys to keep an eye on: linebacker Alex Singleton took some first unit reps. He was credited with a sack of quarterback Cody Kessler when he blitzed up the middle. Safety Johnathan Cyprien may be working himself into a roster spot, especially with Tre Sullivan’s regression and Blake Countess’ hamstring injury. He plays with an edge. He mixed it up briefly with running back Josh Adams after one rush. And he broke up Kessler’s last pass of practice when he jumped in on receiver Braxton Miller.
6. Kessler’s struggles continued. He threw low of Perkins on a 15-yard out. He completely missed tight end Alex Ellis over the middle. If he did complete passes they were mostly of the check-down variety. He took a couple of sacks when he just held the ball for what felt like an eternity. Clayton Thorson didn’t get many snaps again. He was permitted to throw the ball more than once, however. He dumped complete to Adams and hit Agudosi on a short slant.
7. And a few leftovers … Sidney Jones was back in slot Sunday. … Jim Schwartz called his sticks defense on a third and long and Wentz dumped to Jackson, who had a few blockers in front. But the defense swallowed him up. … Ertz juked Sendejo pretty bad on a short pass in the open field. Ertz’s wife, Julie, who was part of the U.S. Women’s World Cup winning soccer team, was at practice.