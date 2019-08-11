3. Defensive end Derek Barnett partook in some team drills for the second straight day. He looked good in one-on-one drills. He beat tackle Andre Dillard pretty bad on an inside move. And he got by Halapoulivaati Vaitai, who had moved from guard to tackle, by using his hands to turn the corner. Center Jason Kelce got matched up against defensive tackle Kevin Wilkins during one on ones. The undrafted rookie was able to skirt by on his first rush, but Kelce held him off on the second. The all pro tackle came up a little lame, though, after the latter drill. Kelce’s been wearing a brace on his right knee and also has his calf wrapped. He walked it off and returned. My favorite Kelce moment of the day came on Jenkins’ interception. As the safety ran the other way, Kelce hustled over and stripped the ball loose. Defensive end Eli Harold, who the Eagles just acquired in a trade with the Bills for tackle Ryan Bates, looked pretty strong in one on ones. He drove the Matt Pryor to one knee with a bull rush.