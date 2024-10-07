🟣 Greater Philly’s lone purple county | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Good morning, Philly.

Bucks County, the last purple part of Philadelphia’s suburbs, could swing the presidential race for Trump or Harris — and they know it. Today’s lead story digs into how both campaigns are seeking to sway the county’s voters.

Advertisement

And a statewide high in the number of Pennsylvania special ed students has led to a “dire” shortage of trained school staff. Here’s what to know today.

— Julie Zeglen (morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

Bucks County is the lone Philadelphia collar county where Republicans outnumber Democrats in voter registrations, though just barely — 42% to 41%. That makes the suburban area potentially winnable for either major presidential candidate as they seek to shift purple Pennsylvania’s ever-narrow margins in their favor.

🟣 Campaign focus: Bucks has been the site of rallies on both sides, including a recent stop by Republican VP candidate JD Vance in Newtown.

🟣 Swing voters: While former President Donald Trump lost in the county in 2016 and 2020, he did it more narrowly than in the rest of the region. But any outcome will be tough to predict, as voters here are known for splitting their ticket and favoring politically moderate candidates.

🟣 Courting across the aisle: Both candidates are reaching out to voters who are turned off by the policies or personalities of their registered party. Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign, for instance, is targeting those who supported Nikki Haley in the primary — which includes 20% of the county’s Republican voters.

Politics reporter Katie Bernard explains what’s at stake in Bucks County, and how its residents feel about their role in this crucial election.

In other state news: Democrats think they can get closer to flipping the Pennsylvania Senate this year, with potential to tie the chamber for the first time in three decades, while Republicans are confident they’ll keep a strong majority in the Nov. 5 election.

Amid a nationwide teacher shortage, the Philadelphia School District faces an especially dire problem: Well over 500 special education assistant roles sit vacant across its 216 schools. That means less dedicated support for students with disabilities, who make up around 15% of all U.S. public school students.

The shortage is also felt in the city’s suburbs. It raises concerns about safety, and whether schools are able to effectively follow individualized education plans.

“We’re constantly triaging situations because we don’t want the kids to lose out,” one special education teacher at a North Philadelphia school said. “There’s a lot of vacancies across the district this year, but it’s always been an issue. We don’t ever work to find sustainable solutions.”

Education reporters Kristen A. Graham and Maddie Hanna examine what’s causing the shortage, and its impact.

What you should know today

🧠 Trivia time

An in-the-works documentary currently titled “Reckless Education” will aim to tell the story behind which major Philadelphia event?

A) Bruce Springsteen’s canceled 2023 concerts

B) The 1976 presidential debate

C) The Eagles’ 2018 Super Bowl win

D) The sudden closure of University of the Arts

Think you know? Check your answer.

What we’re...

🏠 Loving: These adorable beach bungalows, from Brigantine to Wildwood.

🍎 Connecting: Philly students to free school meals, plus menus and grocery help.

🍪 Tasting: All the baklavas and artisanal cookies from these nine South Jersey bakeries.

🧩 Unscramble the anagram

This Shore attraction has been closed since the COVID-19 pandemic, but is expected to reopen at the end of this year.

Hint: 🐠

ANTARCTIC MAUI QUALITY

Email us if you know the answer. We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here. Cheers to Ginny Mellor, who solved Sunday’s anagram: Edgar Allan Poe. The Boston-born poet and master of the macabre now rests in a Baltimore grave, but some argue Philly was his spiritual home.

Photo of the day

Remember when? After Sunday’s seesaw game for the ages that resulted in a 7-6 victory by the Phillies over the Mets at Citizens Bank Park, let’s get that energy up (from afar) for Game 3 of the National League Division Series, set for Tuesday evening in New York.

Your “only in Philly” story

📬 Think back to the night that changed your life that could only happen in Philly, a true example of the Philly spirit, the time you finally felt like you belonged in Philly if you’re not a lifer, something that made you fall in love with Philly all over again — or proud to be from here if you are. Then email it to us for a chance to be featured in the Monday edition of this newsletter.

Thanks for starting your day with The Inquirer. Back at it tomorrow.

By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use, including the grant of rights in Section 10.