😷Let’s focus on one big thing to kick off today’s newsletter: masks. In short, wear them. Let’s not become Florida, writes columnist Jenice Armstrong. With new daily case counts rising again in places throughout the region, Philly and Pennsylvania have made masks mandatory. But not all masks help limit the spread of the virus equally. For example, pulling up your shirt over your nose or quickly tying on a bandanna isn’t the same as using an actual mask.
Every July Fourth, fireworks become the main event. And even this year, when official displays are canceled, they’re still managing to take center stage, a year after Mayor Jim Kenney amended the city’s fire code to allow people to purchase “consumer-grade” fireworks.
The rumble and pop of fireworks have helped mark Philly’s transition from spring to summer for years. But with an eye-popping number of complaints in the last month, something is different. Police data shared with my colleagues show that there have been 8,526 complaints about fireworks since late May.
But that figure means different things to different people. The booms can be scary and frightening. Some see fireworks as a way to have fun when so many other things have been shut down.
In a few years, store cashiers could be as rare as blacksmiths — with the coronavirus accelerating the process of automation. It’s a scenario playing out for not only cashiers but other professions as companies look for ways to reduce interactions between customers and employees and because technology can be cheaper. Simply put, “robots don’t get sick,” explained one supply-chain consultant who advises companies like Amazon and Walmart.
With the pandemic’s impact on the economy already costing 40 million Americans their jobs, automation could continue to make worse the country’s already severe inequality issues.
A recent surge in Philadelphia coronavirus cases in people between the ages of 16 and 19 is partly due to teens traveling to the Shore and socializing, city Health Commissioner Thomas Farley said. And that mirrors what’s going on in the South and West, as cases have surged in young people.
So, why is getting young people, particularly teens, to stop being with their friends because of the risk of spreading the coronavirus so challenging? It’s about “immediate rewards” vs. “long-term consequences and costs,” according to a Temple psych professor.
- Police in Fishtown held a 300-person Zoom call this week, which went off the rails when a police captain who has been under fire for his response to a group of white men with baseball bats and metal pipes answered a resident who asked, “Do Black lives matter?” My colleague Anna Orso was on the call, reporting what was happening in this Twitter thread. And, this video pulls together come clips from the tense video call.
- The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled yesterday that the Republican-controlled legislature can’t force Gov. Tom Wolf to end his coronavirus disaster declaration.
- Racial disparities in health care access are making the overdose crisis worse for Philly’s Hispanic communities.
- This is the most favored option for a return to school, according to Philly parents and school staff members.
- Coronavirus hot spots in Florida aren’t deterring the Republican convention delegates from Pennsylvania, my colleague Julia Terruso reports. If anything, some say they’re more motivated than ever to travel.
- Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner is joining with prosecutors in Boston and San Francisco to develop a commission focused on examining flaws in the criminal justice system, how they’ve hurt residents, and provide potential remedies.
- 🌡️New Jersey’s average temperatures have risen 3.5 degrees Fahrenheit since the fossil fuel era began in the 1880s, making it the fast-warming Northeastern state.
- 🎭The Wilma Theater is planning to build a new theater within the current one that’s modeled after Shakespeare’s historic Globe by placing audience members in stalls.
- 🚗This 25-year-old’s company competes with Postmates, UberEats, and Caviar by doing third-party delivery for Black-owned restaurants in Philly.
- 🍽️At restaurants down the Shore, masks are playing an important role in reopening.
- 🏺The Franklin Institute will be the first of Philadelphia’s major cultural institutions to accept visitors since mid-March.
- 🍹Make some frosé, slushies, and icy spritzes this summer.
“The American public is catching on to how police officers can use small offenses to justify disproportionate or deadly responses against people of color, and what happens behind bars is no different. The racial disparities in our jails and prisons only worsen this problem. ... Brutal, racial injustice pervades our correctional institutions — but we have an opportunity to change that.” — write Amy Fettig and David C. Fathi of the American Civil Liberties Union National Prison Project about ending solitary confinement.
- Dino Pinto, a teacher at St. Joe’s Prep, writes about how living on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation changed his mind about Christopher Columbus.
- Columnist Maria Panaritis writes about having a checkup during a pandemic.
- Philly police held protesters overnight in an “inhumane” jail that was closed two years ago, Billy Penn reports.
- Texas Monthly went inside the world of becoming a master auctioneer.
- Thousands of U.S. judges kept their positions after violating rules or breaking laws, according to a Reuters investigation.
Who’s ready for an easy, breezy summer snack? Food editor Jamila Robinson shares some recipes for making your own ice pops and cream pops. How does a blueberry-coconut Greek yogurt pop sound? What about lemon ice or strawberry cream?