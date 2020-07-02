😷Let’s focus on one big thing to kick off today’s newsletter: masks. In short, wear them. Let’s not become Florida, writes columnist Jenice Armstrong. With new daily case counts rising again in places throughout the region, Philly and Pennsylvania have made masks mandatory. But not all masks help limit the spread of the virus equally. For example, pulling up your shirt over your nose or quickly tying on a bandanna isn’t the same as using an actual mask.