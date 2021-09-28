Good morning.

What do we do about Pennsylvania’s unvaccinated kids? And in big education news, William R. Hite Jr. is expected to announce that this will be his last school year in Philadelphia as superintendent. And, there could be severe thunderstorms tonight. OK, let’s get into it.

Kids could be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in a matter of weeks. And as the coronavirus continues to bear down on the region, the unvaccinated are far more likely to become sick. In just the first three weeks of September, 23,000 children in Pennsylvania contracted the virus.

In response, some schools are closing, parents are concerned, and it all heightens the urgency around authorization at a time when kids younger than 12 are still ineligible to get shots.

Vaccinated kids could bring more hope to the pandemic outlook picture for everybody. But it all hangs on how many parents decide to immunize their children — something that remains a question mark, despite all the pediatricians endorsing the vaccine.

Keep reading to get the whole story from reporters Erin McCarthy and Justine McDaniel on the situation with Pennsylvania’s unvaccinated kids.

William R. Hite Jr. is said to be leaving his post as Philadelphia School District superintendent after nearly a decade.

Hite, according to multiple sources with firsthand knowledge of the situation, will remain leader of the Philadelphia School District through June, but not seek a new contract.

Mayor Jim Kenney, a staunch supporter of Hite’s, is expected to be on deck for an announcement now planned for Thursday.

Hite was hired in June 2012, and shepherded the district through the end of a 17-year state takeover and the shift to locally controlled schools. He’s racked up praise for his financial stewardship and professionalism. Keep reading to get the whole story on Hite from reporter Kristen Graham.

Reopening resources

What you need to know today

To avoid Gov. Tom Wolf’s veto, Pennsylvania Republicans are proposing giving the voters final say on stricter ID rules.

A Bucks County man is the first local Capitol rioter to plead guilty, but there are more to come.

A government shutdown could come Friday. Is your small business prepared?

A Philadelphia teen killed his ex-girlfriend outside a SEPTA station last year. A jury is being asked to decide why.

That's interesting

🦅 Jalen Hurts had one of his worst performances in the 41-21 loss in Dallas. Let’s review last night’s game.

📚 We’ve got your guide to historic cemeteries and graveyards in the Philly region.

🎤 Robert Allen Zimmerman, a.k.a. Bob Dylan, is coming to the Met Philly in November. I’ve seen the troubadour many times live, and his footwork is worth the ticket price alone.

🌼 The Philadelphia Flower Show is returning to its new location in FDR Park next year.

🏀 In another classic goof, David Letterman trolled all-star troller, Kevin Durant during Brooklyn Nets media day.

🏖️ Get in. We’re going to the beach opera.

Opinions

“The stakes are high. We live in a time when anyone seeking to do harm can go online and purchase an untraceable gun without a background check. Criminal activity is not bound by state lines — neither should our response,” writes Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

Education in America is a commodity purchased in the marketplace of tuition and real estate with high-quality schools accessed by those who can afford them. Blue ribbon schools are a reminder of that in Philly, writes Zachary Wright, an assistant professor of practice at Relay Graduate School of Education.

It’s time to shut down immigrant detention centers everywhere in the U.S. and invest in providing real services to our communities, Adrianna Torres-García is the program coordinator for the Free Migration Project.

