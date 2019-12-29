In 2017, I wrote a four-part series called “Falling Off the Cliff” that explored the lives of adults with developmental disabilities – like autism, Down syndrome, and Fragile X, for example. One part of the series focused on the astounding difficulty these men and women have in finding meaningful employment with a decent wage. The false assumption out there is that all people with developmental disabilities are unable to work. This is as untrue as any stereotype any of us may hold about an entire group of people. The truth is this: When you’ve met a person with a disability, you’ve met ONE person with a disability. Not everyone is the same. None of us are.