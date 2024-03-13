Franklin Towne under fire, again | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

It’s going to be a warm one, folks, with temps in the high 60s. Almost makes me wish I weren’t heading to Aruba later this week. (JK, it’ll be 85 there.)

Today we’re taking another look a Northeast charter school that is being criticized by parents of Black students who face what they call an unfair choice: expulsion for minor disciplinary infractions, or withdrawal.

And our business team digs into Cescaphe’s dominance of the local wedding market. The event company hosted 750 weddings last year and is opening an eighth venue this spring.

When fights occur, the students are given two options: Accept expulsion, or voluntarily withdraw with no record. But to their parents, it’s not much of a choice.

Franklin Towne Charter in the Northeast is a predominantly white high school is a majority-Black district, and has been under fire for alleged lottery manipulation designed to keep out kids from certain zip codes and elementary schools. Now, parents of several Black students are claiming that their kids were pressured to leave the school because of minor disciplinary infractions, such as fighting — even when they never threw a punch.

“It’s always Black and brown students that we’re hearing from, and a lot of times they are students with disabilities,” a lawyer at the nonprofit Education Law Center said of the cases. “It’s a big problem, particularly at Franklin Towne, but it’s not exclusive to Franklin Towne.”

Kristen A. Graham has the story.

Buckle up: It’s nearly wedding season. And if you’re attending a wedding in Philly, there’s a not-small chance you’ll end up at one of Cescaphe’s venues.

Cescaphe just celebrated 20 years in business, and in that time it’s expanded from one ballroom in Northern Liberties to eight venues across the city. That includes the new Switch House at the Battery, the former site of a PECO power plant in Fishtown and the company’s first venue with a hotel attached.

Make weddings fun again: For what’s meant to be the best day of your life, planning a wedding can be hellish. Brides who hosted their big days at Cescaphe venues said the company’s comprehensive packages and attention to detail made it easy. If you can afford it, that is.

The business of love: Around 750 couples tied the knot at the company’s venues in 2023. Its average wedding costs $35,000, but a Saturday event at its brand-new space in the Bellevue Hotel could cost nearly $100,000.

Notable quote: ”There are no redos in weddings. We have to earn our stripes for every single couple,” CEO Joe Volpe — who cofounded the company with his own wife, Andrea, in 2003 — said about keeping Cescaphe’s offerings fresh. “You don’t get by on what you’ve done in the past.”

Ariana Perez-Castells has the scoop on how Philadelphia’s premier wedding business has grown over two decades.

What you should know today

You know Gritty, the Phanatic, Swoop, and Franklin. But what about the amateur mascots, the ones working at the high school and college level?

The Inquirer is looking for the best amateur mascot in the region — and awarding that school with a $1,000 donation. From the hundreds in the area, we’ve narrowed the list down to 16 finalists.

Now, this Temple Owl has her own opinions. So does City Councilmember Isaiah Thomas (he’s on my side) and Gov. Josh Shapiro, who both shared their picks with The Inquirer. And delightfully, the Union’s Phang chose the Penn Quakers for the “strong chin, cool hat, and oatmeal for days.”

It’s your turn: Fill out a bracket by April 5 at 4 p.m. and we’ll reveal the winner on April 16.

🧠 Trivia time

This recently sold coffee shop is believed to be Philadelphia’s earliest microroaster when it opened in 1985 on an alley in the shadow of Christ Church.

A) La Colombe Coffee Roasters

B) Old City Coffee

C) Menagerie Coffee

D) Chapterhouse Cafe & Gallery

Think you know? Check your answer.

What we’re...

🚙 Parking: Our cars near the PMA and more Philly attractions — only when SEPTA is off peak hours, of course — thanks to The Inquirer’s newest guide.

🃏 Buying: A replica of Jason Kelce’s iconic Mummers hat from the 2018 Super Bowl parade (while we still can).

🐿️ Squealing over: The baby squirrels and owls in this story about the Pocono wildlife rehab center.

🧩 Unscramble the anagram

The nonprofit West Philadelphia Skills Initiative just received $4 million from this philanthropist, who has donated billions to charities since her divorce from Amazon’s Jeff Bezos.

AZTEC COMET INKS

Email us if you know the answer. We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here. Cheers to Karen Clarkson, who solved Tuesday’s anagram: Saquon Barkley, the Penn State grad and running back just signed to the Philadelphia Eagles on a three-year deal.

Photo of the day

Enjoy your Wednesday. I’ll see you again tomorrow morning.

