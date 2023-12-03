A very musical Philly Christmas | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Grab your umbrella. Sunday is expected to be soggy and cloudy with a high near 54.

Philly has been remarkably snowless. It’s been 90 years since a five-year period was this snow-deprived. But that may change now that we’re in the meteorological winter.

One look at the upcoming events on Philly’s concert calendar says it all: This year, holiday music is back big. We walk you through the highlights.

There will be music for every ear to enjoy this holiday season. There’s a vibe to match a variety of moods or tastes, often within a single concert, and sometimes free.

On top of annual traditions and marquee vocalists in the lineup, the Kimmel Center alone has dozens of holiday concerts between now and the new year. So Inquirer pop critic Dan DeLuca and classical arts writer Peter Dobrin joined forces to point you to the biggest and best.

Some of their picks:

Big Freedia’s Christmas in Central City on Dec. 6 at the Brooklyn Bowl Mariah Carey on Dec. 13 at Wells Fargo Center The Glorious Sound of Christmas on Dec. 14-16 at Verizon Hall John Waters on Dec. 15 at Union Transfer

There are many more that you can’t miss. Get the complete list.

After Gilbert Tabby died, David Tabby began sorting through the collections he left behind. He wanted to honor his father’s memory.

But he quickly discovered that more than anything else, his father had collected Nazi memorabilia. Not just a few small objects, but hundreds of Nazi artifacts, alongside other World War II and Holocaust items. The Tabby family is Jewish, and not direct descendants of Holocaust survivors.

David had grown distant from his father as an adult. Now he wondered whether he had ever really known him at all. Why did his father have a Nazi flag so large it literally could not be displayed inside? Why had he never mentioned it? Why had David never asked?

I was drawn to this story because it’s fundamentally about a son grappling with who his father was in life, and struggling to understand him after he died. — Zoe Greenberg

Keep reading to learn about David’s efforts to keep his father in remembrance, and why he’s not selling the items.

