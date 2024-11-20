The Delaware River’s salt line is moving | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

We’re finally going to see some rain starting Wednesday night. It won’t push us out of a drought, but it hints at a change in weather patterns on the way.

As the region endures very dry conditions, the Delaware River’s water levels have dropped to 60%, and the salt front — commonly called the “salt line” — is now in territory well above normal. Our top story explores what this all means and where our drinking water comes into play.

In recent weeks, the salt line along the Delaware has advanced northward, the result of the last three extremely dry months.

🧂 The salt line is a metric that separates salt and fresh water. The fluctuating boundary shows salinity in the tidal portion of the river.

🌊 When there’s little to no rain, the flow of the Delaware weakens, allowing salt to intrude.

📍 Right now, the salt line is near Philadelphia International Airport. That’s about 20 miles north of average this time of year, and about 20 miles south of the Baxter water treatment plant in Torresdale.

🚰 Philadelphia pulls its drinking water from that treatment plant. If the salt line gets as far as the Ben Franklin Bridge, the water department says “very small increases in chloride” could be evident. But reservoir releases would keep it from getting too close.

Read the full report from Frank Kummer on current river conditions, the state of reservoir storage, and what officials are saying and doing. Plus, Tony Wood explains why we should care about the salt line.

The boxing gym on North Broad Street was a home for all — until it wasn’t.

Joe Frazier, a legendary heavyweight champion, constantly fixed his gym, seen as a historic sanctuary to many. It was the very place where Frazier trained for his fights against Muhammad Ali.

But Frazier lost the building in 2011 after owing the city about $127,000 in unpaid taxes. He died later that same year. Under new owners, the gym was turned into a discount furniture store, then later acquired again in 2022 for $850,000.

The building is rapidly deteriorating. It has failed three consecutive city inspections. The Philadelphia Department of Licenses and Inspections recently declared it “unsafe.” Now, it could face demolition, despite its landmark status.

Alex Coffey and Ryan W. Briggs dive into the crumbling gym’s storied past as its fate remains uncertain.

Penn is giving out free gun safes to help Philadelphians secure their firearms. The program is part of a long-running effort at Penn Medicine to help keep guns away from children.

