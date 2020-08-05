As it relates to the coronavirus, we’ll start with some “good news,” according to Philadelphia Health Commissioner Thomas Farley. The number of new COVID-19 cases is decreasing in Philadelphia. Officials aren’t sure exactly why, and the good news might be temporary. Farley warned that it was too early to tell whether the decline would continue.
Hundreds of thousands were left without power as Isaias moved through the region yesterday. The storm also brought flooding and water rescues, with rainfall reported up to 8 inches in some areas.
Tornadoes also touched down in New Jersey and Delaware. One came off the ocean in Strathmere, N.J., and cut through the mainland community of Marmora. Witnesses say they saw the tornado rip off roofs and down power lines, according to my colleagues Amy S. Rosenberg and David Maialetti.
There are 11 (and counting) formerly homeless families who have recently taken over vacant properties left by the Philadelphia Housing Authority, my colleague Samantha Melamed reports. They’ve been supported by the same activists who organized the homeless encampments on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway (more on that below) and outside of PHA headquarters in North Philly.
The squatting is a response to intersecting problems. There’s homelessness and lack of affordable housing, along with family separation, which is worse in Philadelphia than it is in any other big city.
- The Vine Street Expressway is closed and SEPTA’s Regional Rail is suspended due to an unsecured barge.
- The actions taken by Philadelphia police on 52nd Street are under investigation. But distrust of the department keeps witnesses away.
- Philadelphia police identified two men wanted in the shooting of 7-year-old Zamar Jones, who died after being shot by a stray bullet Saturday during a shootout in front of his home in West Philadelphia.
- Teachers, parents, and advocates blamed Comcast for problems Philly students faced in trying to participate in remote schooling earlier in the coronavirus pandemic. This week, they protested in front of Comcast’s Center City HQ, asking for all children to have internet access when school resumes this fall.
- Pennsylvania is moving to hire 1,000 paid coronavirus contact tracers after canceling a training session for volunteers.
- Sen. Bob Casey said federal agents “kidnapped” protesters in Portland. Our latest fact check explores whether that’s true.
- Some projections show there could be as much as a 25% drop in international student enrollment at U.S. colleges this year. But local colleges are trying to figure out a way to hold on to these students. They’re setting up partnerships with schools in other countries and utilizing their own international campuses.
- 🍅Craving a summer tomato? This Pennsylvania farm has 320 kinds of ‘em.
- 🖼️The Philadelphia Art Museum plans to reopen in September, but it’ll do so after reducing the number of its employees by almost a quarter through voluntary separation agreements and layoffs.
- 🏀After an underwhelming performance in the Sixers’ first game back, newly minted starting guard Shake Milton went from zero to hero in Game Two.
- 💰Pennsylvania nonprofits now have the green light to spend more of their endowments.
- 🏒How did the Flyers stay connected during the long layoff? Online poker tournaments played a role.
- 🍰Meet Philly’s new pound cake contender, made with ube — the purple yam that’s an everyday ingredient in Filipino cuisine.
“I know it is frustrating to have trash sitting out on our streets and sidewalks past collection day, but the truth is we all play a role in the trash problem in our city.” — writes Philadelphia City Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson, chair of the Committee on the Environment, about what everyone can do to help reduce trash.
- Is Larry Krasner living up to his progressive reputation? Reggie Shuford, the executive director of the ACLU in Pennsylvania, writes that he isn’t.
- Columnist Jenice Armstrong writes about grieving the shooting death of 7-year-old Zamar Jones.
- The local face of Hilco, the company that bought the bankrupt South Philly refinery site, is focused on being the liaison with the community, government, businesses, and media, WHYY reports. She seems well-suited, having grown up in Point Breeze.
- Have you checked out the WNBA’s “Wubble” yet? The New Yorker writes about star Nneka Ogwumike, who’s president of the league’s players’ union.
- Check out the 19th, a new nonprofit newsroom focusing on serving women, people of color, and those who have been underserved by American media traditionally. It launched last weekend.
Socially distanced dates seem to be here to stay, at least for the time being. You can get more creative than an aimless walk around the neighborhood, my colleague Grace Dickinson writes. Outdoor movies, low-risk sports, and kayaking are all options.