As it relates to the coronavirus, we’ll start with some “good news,” according to Philadelphia Health Commissioner Thomas Farley. The number of new COVID-19 cases is decreasing in Philadelphia. Officials aren’t sure exactly why, and the good news might be temporary. Farley warned that it was too early to tell whether the decline would continue.

Isaias rolls through Philly region, leaving flooded roads, tornadoes, downed power lines, and big rain totals

Hundreds of thousands were left without power as Isaias moved through the region yesterday. The storm also brought flooding and water rescues, with rainfall reported up to 8 inches in some areas.

Tornadoes also touched down in New Jersey and Delaware. One came off the ocean in Strathmere, N.J., and cut through the mainland community of Marmora. Witnesses say they saw the tornado rip off roofs and down power lines, according to my colleagues Amy S. Rosenberg and David Maialetti.

Once-homeless Philly families are squatting in city-owned houses. PHA wants them out.

There are 11 (and counting) formerly homeless families who have recently taken over vacant properties left by the Philadelphia Housing Authority, my colleague Samantha Melamed reports. They’ve been supported by the same activists who organized the homeless encampments on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway (more on that below) and outside of PHA headquarters in North Philly.

The squatting is a response to intersecting problems. There’s homelessness and lack of affordable housing, along with family separation, which is worse in Philadelphia than it is in any other big city.




What you need to know today

Through your eyes | #OurPhilly

I hope everyone was able to stay dry and safe yesterday. Thanks for sharing this storm pic, @strangerphilly.

That’s interesting

Opinions

Shaking down the TikTok deal
“I know it is frustrating to have trash sitting out on our streets and sidewalks past collection day, but the truth is we all play a role in the trash problem in our city.” — writes Philadelphia City Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson, chair of the Committee on the Environment, about what everyone can do to help reduce trash.

What we’re reading

Your Daily Dose of | Socially distanced dates

Drive-in movies are making a comeback. There are a dozen within driving distance from Philadelphia where you can pull up with your date, in separate cars, and enjoy a film together.
Socially distanced dates seem to be here to stay, at least for the time being. You can get more creative than an aimless walk around the neighborhood, my colleague Grace Dickinson writes. Outdoor movies, low-risk sports, and kayaking are all options.