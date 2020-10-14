The setting for our profile of Jill Biden is the Betsy Ross House, where you’ll find the words “Little Rebel” inside a black heart. That’s only appropriate, considering that rebel is a word Jill can relate to.

The former second lady, or, as she put it, “Captain of the Vice Squad,” grew up in South Jersey and later Montgomery County, and she recently spent time with political reporter Julia Terruso to discuss the opportunities and tragedy that brought her to this pivotal moment.

Plus, looser crowd restrictions in Philly have given thousands of Eagles fans the green light to attend the game this weekend at Lincoln Financial Field, and there’s both returning and closing news happening with area schools.

Jill Biden’s path from ‘rebellious’ Philly kid to potential first lady

Jill Biden is interviewed by The Inquirer's team at the Betsy Ross House in Philadelphia on Sept. 17.
JESSICA GRIFFIN / Staff Photographer
For proof of just how far Jill Biden will go to make a point, look no further than her childhood. When she was growing up in the Philadelphia area her hijinks included — but were in no way limited to — punching the bully who tormented her little sister, surprising her teacher with a pumpkin prank gift, and cutting school to get hoagies. “Innocent things,” she says of her past in my colleague’s intimate profile of her, which tracks her path from playful Philly kid to potential FLOTUS.

New Philly crowd guidelines allow (some) Eagles fans back to the stadium

The city is relaxing coronavirus restrictions in a move that will clear thousands of Eagles fans to return to Lincoln Financial Field for Sunday’s game. Those venturing to the game can expect mandatory mask-wearing rules and tape blocking off seats to keep social distancing in effect. Effective Friday, the changes also raise the limit on indoor gatherings to up to 250 people. Our story runs down all the rules for different kinds of venues.

Three schools close temporarily due to coronavirus cases

In other coronavirus news, three local high schools have temporarily closed due to positive cases. Delran High School, Saints John Neumann and Maria Goretti High School in South Philadelphia, and Council Rock High School North in Newtown Township have halted in-person instruction for now. Remote learning will proceed as some schools pursue contact tracing efforts.

What you need to know today

Through your eyes | #OurPhilly

@wickedawesometravels
We absolutely love this shot of objectively gorgeous swans enjoying the painterly Delaware Water Gap. Thanks for sharing @wickedawesometravels.

That’s interesting

Opinions

Pennsylvania’s ballot challenges ahead
Given the central importance of judicial independence to our constitutional system, impeachment is never a legitimate response to unhappiness with a judicial decision.” Write Robert L. Byer, a lawyer at Duane Morris, and Charles Becker, a lawyer at Kline & Specter, proposing that the effort by some lawmakers to impeach Pennsylvania Supreme Court Justice David Wecht is an attack on the principle of judicial independence.

Your Daily Dose of | Inspiration

Rena Graves poses for a portrait during her 100th birthday celebration in Germantown on Sept. 29.
TYGER WILLIAMS / The Philadelphia Inquirer
Rena Graves poses for a portrait during her 100th birthday celebration in Germantown on Sept. 29.

It’s about time more people got to know why Rena Graves always draws a crowd for her birthday. The retired deaconess, known for snappy dressing and snappier one-liners, marked her 100th birthday with well-wishers from the St. Martin in the Field Episcopal Church, where she collected plenty of admiration and compliments on her hats. Described as a “fireball,” the hero of a woman likes “pomp and ceremony.” As to be expected, the party had both.