For proof of just how far Jill Biden will go to make a point, look no further than her childhood. When she was growing up in the Philadelphia area her hijinks included — but were in no way limited to — punching the bully who tormented her little sister, surprising her teacher with a pumpkin prank gift, and cutting school to get hoagies. “Innocent things,” she says of her past in my colleague’s intimate profile of her, which tracks her path from playful Philly kid to potential FLOTUS.