Shapiro 2028? | Morning Newsletter

What a week, eh, Philly?

Two days since the 2024 presidential race was called and two years before the next election cycle will begin in earnest, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro has already been named a 2028 presidential front-runner. Our top story has the signs to look for if he or other potential candidates are considering a run.

And the swing of emotions on Election Day led to boons for bars and beer distributors. Some shop owners saw sales more than double compared to a regular Tuesday.

Plus, SEPTA buses, subways, and trolleys will continue to run — for now. The transit system and its largest union have agreed to keep negotiating despite the union’s contract expiring and a threat to strike.

On to the next one? As the Democratic Party assesses what led to its massive losses in the 2024 election, its leaders are also looking forward four years to the opportunity to regain control of the White House.

Focus on the future: Some have already pinned Pennsylvania’s chief executive as a potential presidential front-runner, even as Gov. Shapiro hasn’t explicitly indicated that he intends to seek higher office.

But first: The governor’s reelection race is set for 2026. His performance there could determine whether a national run is feasible.

The signs: If Shapiro is considering a run, political pros said, we can expect to see him making moves to build name recognition. That could include writing a book, making high-profile media appearances, and stumping in key states that vote first in primary elections.

Politics reporter Gillian McGoldrick explains what the run-up to 2028 could look like in Pennsylvania.

In other election news:

Republican Dave McCormick has unseated Democrat Bob Casey Jr. in Pennsylvania’s nationally watched U.S. Senate race, according to the Associated Press. As of late Thursday night, the three-term incumbent had not conceded. Republican State Rep. Ryan Mackenzie won U.S. Rep. Susan Wild’s seat in the Lehigh Valley’s 7th Congressional District. Republican U.S. Rep. Scott Perry won reelection for a seventh term representing the 10th Congressional District, defeating Democrat Janelle Stelson. Republicans successfully flipped a Northeast Philadelphia state Senate seat Thursday, sending 29-year-old Joe Picozzi to Harrisburg as the first GOP state senator to represent Philly in more than two decades.

As Democratic residents of deep-blue Philadelphia mourned their losses and licked their wounds Wednesday, many sipped from bottles at their neighborhood bars while doing it.

🍻 “People were drowning their sorrows,” the co-owner of Germantown’s Attic Brewing told The Inquirer. “I think people coming together and having some drinks reassures them that other people are going through the same thing.”

🍻 Bottle shops, beer distributors, and delivery services saw a bump, too — on Tuesday, as customers stocked up for a long night of returns.

Consumer reporter Erin McCarthy has the story on how election week looked from behind the bar.

What you should know today

Welcome back to Curious Philly Friday. We’ll feature both new and timeless stories from our forum for readers to ask about the city’s quirks.

This week, reporter Michelle Myers digs into an urban anomaly: The city has Spring, Summer, and Winter Streets. What happened to Fall or Autumn?

The latter did exist in the 1800s — a north-south route near 19th Street — but then disappeared from public records. It’s possible it was renamed. Here’s the full explanation.

Have your own burning question about Philadelphia, its local oddities, or how the region works? Submit it here and you might find the answer featured in this space.

Photo of the day

🫏 One last hee-haw thing: The Philly school district is expanding a new therapeutic program featuring horses and donkeys, who are expected to help students with social-emotional learning.

Thanks for ending your week with The Inquirer. Wishing you a peaceful weekend.

