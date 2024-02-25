Parker’s pledge to end ‘Filthadelphia’ | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Good morning. It’s a sunny Sunday, with a high near 43.

The city of Philadelphia has long carried the undesired moniker “Filthadelphia.” Mayor Cherelle L. Parker has promised that this will change under her administration — and she said she’s willing to spend more money to get it done. Our lead story dives into how Parker’s administration plans to clean up Philly’s act.

On Friday, Parker pledged that her administration would crack down on nuisances like illegal dumping, abandoned vehicles, and trash-strewn empty lots in order to foster a cleaner, greener city.

Parker said this while visiting Strawberry Mansion, the first in a series of visits to the city’s dozens of commercial corridors, many of which were once lively hubs but have become burdened by nuisance businesses, blight, and illegal dumping.

Notable quote: “This is a prototype of what we need to address in neighborhoods across the city of Philadelphia,” Parker said as street cleaners cleared debris from the road and the parking authority towed a graffiti-covered abandoned van. “You watch us. We’re going to enforce the law here.”

Compare to past administrations: Parker is not the first mayor to pledge an improvement in quality-of-life issues, and Philadelphia lawmakers have for generations proposed programs and regulations to address nuisances.

Getting these quality-of-life issues under control will hinge on enforcing already existing laws and will be a key priority in the mayor’s upcoming budget proposal, which is set to be unveiled in March and will represent the first major opportunity for Parker to advance her agenda.

Read on for a closer look at where the dollars may go ― and where they may come from ― to clean up the city.

What you should know today

Rain or shine, the dads are there — managing the morning car line, high-fiving students, and keeping an eye on the playground at one public school in Philly’s Chestnut Hill neighborhood.

Their presence is making a difference. Principal Corinne Scioli said the impact of “Jenks Dads on Duty” on J.S. Jenks Academy of Arts and Sciences can’t be overestimated.

The dedicated group of roughly a dozen men — fathers, but also stepfathers, brothers and grandfathers — has stopped fights, or tipped off staff about playground conflicts that might bubble over elsewhere. Their involvement has meant tangible gains not just in student behavior and safety, but in academics, Scioli said.

In her own words: “The dads are this web of connection to so many homes, so many families. They’re the eyes and ears, parents making an impact that we can’t.”

Keep reading to learn how the dads stepped in to fill a crucial vacuum at the school.

