It's Thursday, Aug. 26.

The University of Pennsylvania released a 217-page report Wednesday condemning the behavior of two Penn anthropologists on how they handled the remains of a child killed in the 1985 MOVE bombing, in which six adult MOVE members and five children died when police dropped a bomb on their fortified rowhouse.

The exhaustive report chastised retired professor Alan Mann for failing to find a way to return to the MOVE family the remains he was given by the Philadelphia medical examiner. The city gave Mann the bones to see if he could verify them as the remains of 14-year-old Katricia Dotson Africa, but he was unsuccessful.

The report also sharply criticized Janet Monge, a curator at the Penn Museum, for using the bones as a teaching aid, particularly in a video class.

But the review also concluded that neither Mann nor Monge violated any “professional, ethical or legal standards, but critics question why that is.

Reporters Craig R. McCoy and Oona Goodin-Smith have the full story.

Earlier this month, former Inquirer photojournalist David Swanson was documenting wildfires in California. That experience ⏤ the smell of diesel fuel, the sound of generators ⏤ gave him flashbacks to his time in Afghanistan almost two decades ago.

Swanson traveled to the country three times in 2003, documenting the United States’ attempts to rebuild following its invasion after the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

In this photo essay, Swanson reflects on his photojournalism of the war-torn country, which in 2003 was “one of the most, if not the, bleakest places I’ve ever been.”

“...when Mayor Jim Kenney or District Attorney Larry Krasner talk about the city’s epidemic of gun violence, it’s difficult not to come away with the impression that they believe they are the greatest victims of this crisis,” writes The Inquirer Editorial Board.

As a solution to the college debt crisis, John Dominguez of the Pittsburgh Hispanic Chamber of Commerce wants Pennsylvania colleges and universities to publish income distribution data ranging from two to ten years after graduation, separated by degree type and academic concentration. “Just like a nutrition label on food, this disclosure informs students of what they are buying,” he says.

For a pro/con on the “buy American” slogan and philosophy embraced by President Biden, we asked two company presidents who have done business in Pennsylvania: Does the push to “buy American” make sense for the U.S. right now?

