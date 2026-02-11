A nonprofit’s near implosion | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

The city spent millions to expand a single anti-violence nonprofit. Instead, it nearly imploded — facing evictions and a federal tax lien. Our investigation examines why the NOMO Foundation shut down its affordable housing program only a few years after launching it.

And Tyrese Maxey has leveled up to become a starter in this weekend’s NBA All-Star Game. Step into his New Balances and see if you can read the game like the star 76ers guard.

In 2021, the NOMO Foundation won a $1 million grant from the city to provide after-school programming for young people affected by violence.

With that backing, the nonprofit — formally known as New Options, More Opportunities — expanded quickly, launching a low-income housing initiative and opening youth centers across the city.

NOMO ultimately received more than $6 million in public funding. Yet in 2025, less than three years after the housing program began, it was forced to end the effort while facing evictions, an IRS lien, and lawsuits alleging hundreds of thousands of dollars in unpaid rent.

Why did the nonprofit receive so much public funding despite repeated warnings from city grant managers about improper spending and mismanagement?

Reporters Ryan W. Briggs and Samantha Melamed investigate.

Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey will have a big presence at the NBA All-Star Weekend: He’s both a starter in Sunday’s All-Star Game and a competitor in Saturday’s three-point contest.

🏀 Maxey joined Philly’s team as a rookie in 2020 and is now in the midst of a breakout season as the Sixers’ top scorer, averaging 29.2 points per game and making 38.2% of his shots from deep.

🏀 As he steps into this leadership role — especially as other top players sit out — every decision Maxey makes on the court dictates the Sixers’ chances of contention. So far, plenty of those decisions have led the team to victory.

🏀 Can you make the right reads that he has all year? When he’s mismatched against Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis, for instance, how should he make use of his quickness advantage? When coming down the court in early offense, should he pull up, drive, or wait?

Play along to predict what the Sixers guard does next in this lo-fi game.

More on the Sixers:

“Everybody is getting on the plane and I’m just crying“: Ex-teammate Jared McCain shared his emotional reaction to being traded to the Oklahoma Thunder. Former Sixers first-round pick Ben Simmons starred in a Super Bowl commercial about helping people get over their celebrity exes. Also featured: Travis Kelce’s ex.

The Council president has largely taken a measured approach on national politics, opting to address President Donald Trump’s actions by convening task forces and holding public hearings. After watching federal agents’ deadly campaign in Minneapolis, Johnson now says he’s leading an “activist body” to push back on the administration.

🐎 Celebrating: Chinese New Year with these chef collaboration dinners and special menus.

🥊 Recounting: The history of Philly’s Joe Frazier statue, from inception to a potential Art Museum move.

🎥 Anticipating: This Old City studio’s doc about Mount Airy-born comedian Bob Saget.

⚾ Asking: Nine questions about the Phillies as spring training opens.

🍼 Considering: The impact of the Bryn Mawr birth center’s closure.

🔨 One last rebuilt thing: With federal money targeted for boardwalks, Ventnor is one of several Jersey Shore towns replacing their signature walkways. Take a look at how they’re doing it.

