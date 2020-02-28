A couple from Pennsylvania are still in quarantine after coronavirus broke out on their cruise ship. We’ve compiled the daily entries about their experience that were posted to Facebook. And after a lot of debate, Philly’s safe injection site, which would be the first one in the nation, is now on hold.
Other happenings include the effects of the soda tax, an organ player performing a 15-hour piece, and what Rasheed Wallace is up to now.
“I hope to see sun today,” Bill Smedley writes.
He and his wife, Colette, were aboard a cruise ship, celebrating their 33rd wedding anniversary. Their ship was the Diamond Princess, the liner that was quarantined in Japan after coronavirus broke out on board in early February. They’ve been in quarantine ever since — only now, they’re in Texas. Bill has been writing diary entries of their experience for friends and family on Facebook. We’ve compiled his daily dispatches.
In the United States, the virus hasn’t spread far yet. But if you’re hoping warmer weather will hit before the virus does, don’t bother, scientists say. Unlike with the flu, warmer temperatures might not matter much. But while this all seems scary, know that the vast majority of infected people have not suffered severe symptoms, and some have had no symptoms at all. And it’s the same rules as for the flu: remember to wash your hands and avoid touching your face.
For the first time in Philly Flower Show history, marijuana will be highlighted — but no actual cannabis plant will be on display. Instead, weed will be a talking point for several booths in the Convention Center. It doesn’t seem like much, but it’s still a big deal.
Nearly 250,000 people attended last year’s show. The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society bills it as the “largest indoor flower show in the world.” And ticket prices this year are up as much as 40%. If you want to go, here’s a rundown of what to check out.
- The opening of Philadelphia’s supervised injection site is on hold while organizers look to hold community meetings about it.
- A delivery driver drove into a Bucks County day-care center yesterday. At least four napping children were injured. one critically.
- Former prisoners are suing Pennsylvania over “prison gerrymandering." One says that it’s like being “an enslaved person.”
- Philly was the first large U.S. city to pass a soda tax, but that isn’t actually stopping people from drinking sweetened beverages here, according to a new study.
- Pennsylvania lawmakers are blacking out details of why they spent roughly $360 million in taxpayer money. They’re claiming “legislative privilege.”
- Seeing Mike Bloomberg everywhere? That’s no mistake. His ad spending in Pennsylvania keeps getting bigger and bigger.
- 🏀 Former NBA player Rasheed Wallace is carrying the lessons he learned playing at his Philly high school into his own coaching of high school basketball.
- 🍔 Are Beyond Burgers beyond Lent’s meat-free guidelines? The Archdiocese of Philadelphia weighs in.
- 🌡️ KYW is changing how it does the weather. Will that help ratings?
- 📚 Attending the University of Pennsylvania will cost nearly $77,000 next year.
- 🎮 The son of Comcast’s CEO has joined the board of Nerd Street Gamers, a Philly-based company focused on esports.
- 🎹 An organ player will perform a 15-hour piece at a church in Philly. Here’s how you can see the performance.
“If black voters really matter, stop the polling and come to our neighborhoods. We will ask questions, challenge your perspectives, make you feel uncomfortable, and potentially change your policies. But we will ultimately vote for you with unflinching loyalty when we have a meaningful seat at the table, and when our presence is felt.” — writes State Sen. Anthony Hardy Williams, who is asking 2020 candidates to stop pandering to black voters and actually visit their neighborhoods.
- The Catholic cathedral’s place on Philly’s skyline is sacred. Inquirer architecture critic Inga Saffron questions whether two new towers will wreck the view.
- An international bus company is rolling into Harrisburg with routes to Philly and New York City for less than $10. Penn Live has the details.
- How do you compare yourself to Lady Gaga? It’s hard not to when your ex is dating her, writes Lindsay Crouse, a senior opinion staff editor for the New York Times.
- In Texas, hemp and CBD products are legal, but marijuana isn’t. Distinguishing between the two has been a challenge for law enforcement. The Texas Tribune did a deep dive.
This bookstore isn’t just about books, though that’s a big part of it. Harriet’s Bookshop opened in Fishtown this month. The owner, Jeannine A. Cook, says she’s doing what she can “to create a space of peace for people in a chaotic world.” The shop specializes in black women authors, but also aims to create a community space to people to come together and discuss ideas in a healthy way. The shop will host monthly events like a writer’s night and on some nights, musicians will perform.