In the United States, the virus hasn’t spread far yet. But if you’re hoping warmer weather will hit before the virus does, don’t bother, scientists say. Unlike with the flu, warmer temperatures might not matter much. But while this all seems scary, know that the vast majority of infected people have not suffered severe symptoms, and some have had no symptoms at all. And it’s the same rules as for the flu: remember to wash your hands and avoid touching your face.