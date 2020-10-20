Politicians have rarely courted people with disabilities, ignoring the voting bloc at their own peril. But in recent years, that’s been changing.

And as for where this election is heading, we looked at Bucks County, which just might determine the winner. It could be Trump’s best shot at winning the suburbs, but it’s looking bleak for him.

1 in 6 Pennsylvania voters has a disability. Why doesn’t anyone campaign for their votes?

Zachary Lewis, a leader for disability rights group Philly ADAPT, posed for a portrait outside his home in Philadelphia, Pa. on Tuesday, July 14, 2020.

Politicians have long neglected issues important to people with disabilities and the electoral power they wield until recent years. Why the shift? Look no further than activists and rising voter turnout for jolting attention for this marginalized group onto the national stage. Candidates like former Vice President Joe Biden have started to recognize the power of the diverse voting bloc by unveiling policy plans like his proposed disability action plan.

Reporter Ellie Rushing talked to a number of Pennsylvania voters with disabilities about the many different issues important to them.

How Trump is looking in the one part of the Philly suburbs where he held his own last time

Cars draped in Trump flags speak to the excitement the President has held onto in Bucks County. But Republicans are also recognizing signs that support for him is slipping away in the collar county, particularly among college-educated voters.

Our story gets you a closer look at the historically Republican suburb sitting at the center of this political fight.

Democrats’ polls feeling eerily familiar

“Protect my family and so many others by stopping the District from reopening schools in November. Provide proper accommodations for those with family members who are at risk. It is not enough to simply offer sick and personal days. Teaching virtually is the only way we can keep everyone safe.” writes Philly teacher Hannah Patrick about the cost of in-person learning.

Your Daily Dose of | Suits

Richard Seitchik, 82, third-generation owner of W. Seitchik & Sons, Inc., poses for a portrait inside the storage and workspace of his business in Northeast Philadelphia, on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020.

The last men’s suits company standing in Philadelphia, W. Seitchik & Sons, is still hanging on. “There is no economic reason for this business to exist,” owner Richard Seitchik said. But he keeps the family business going out of loyalty to his employees, all unionized, who have stuck with his company for decades.