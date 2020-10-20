Politicians have rarely courted people with disabilities, ignoring the voting bloc at their own peril. But in recent years, that’s been changing.
And as for where this election is heading, we looked at Bucks County, which just might determine the winner. It could be Trump’s best shot at winning the suburbs, but it’s looking bleak for him.
Politicians have long neglected issues important to people with disabilities and the electoral power they wield until recent years. Why the shift? Look no further than activists and rising voter turnout for jolting attention for this marginalized group onto the national stage. Candidates like former Vice President Joe Biden have started to recognize the power of the diverse voting bloc by unveiling policy plans like his proposed disability action plan.
Reporter Ellie Rushing talked to a number of Pennsylvania voters with disabilities about the many different issues important to them.
Cars draped in Trump flags speak to the excitement the President has held onto in Bucks County. But Republicans are also recognizing signs that support for him is slipping away in the collar county, particularly among college-educated voters.
Our story gets you a closer look at the historically Republican suburb sitting at the center of this political fight.
- As Pennsylvania reports case numbers rising to April’s levels, yesterday officials warned against yielding to restriction fatigue as the holidays approach.
- With record-smashing mail-in voting numbers, many expect delayed election results. But here’s why a Pa. official says an “overwhelming majority” of votes will be counted by Friday after Election Day.
- So how do you make sure 100,000 residents in Pennsylvania’s long-term care facilities can vote in this swing state? It’s not easy.
- And so many thousands of people have volunteered to be poll workers in Philly that elections officials are racing to keep up with the surplus.
- A number of people are saying they have to choose between jail and their health when drug courts ask them to surrender their state-issued medical marijuana cards.
- Differing perspectives on trick-or-treating in the pandemic are sparking both conflict and creativity this Halloween.
- 🦅Paul Domowitch has the 5 top reasons why the Eagles lost to the Ravens and are now 1-4-1.
- ❄️Avoid expensive emergency repairs with our whole house maintenance checklist to prep for winter.
- ♻️The fastest growing consumer plastic isn’t being recycled, but two Philly area companies want to change that.
- ✒️Edgar Allan Poe penned many a spine-tingling tale like The Tell-Tale Heart while he called Philly home. But he also wrote this letter asking his editor for $40 that recently fetched $125,125 from a buyer whose identity we may know nevermore.
- 🎶Songs with the word “jawn” in them are all over Spotify now, and other things to know about the new ‘Philly Knows Music’ campaign.
“Protect my family and so many others by stopping the District from reopening schools in November. Provide proper accommodations for those with family members who are at risk. It is not enough to simply offer sick and personal days. Teaching virtually is the only way we can keep everyone safe.” — writes Philly teacher Hannah Patrick about the cost of in-person learning.
- Columnist Jenice Armstrong writes that a mother and son dying just days apart should be enough to get people to wear face masks and practice social distancing.
- Linda Stern, a retired internal medicine physician, writes in support of the City Council bill to ban pesticides from the city’s public spaces.
- Seen the Ford Thunderbird that looks like a giant shiny piñata on social media yet? BillyPenn compiled 5 GIFS to give you a taste of the treasure map of spontaneous art installations on view at The Navy Yard.
- The Philadelphia Tribune reports that the Greeks Together Voter Outreach Initiative has banded together for one final push to get out the vote.
- Quartz delves into how podcasts can eliminate barriers to reach at least 37 million adults in the country who have trouble hearing.
The last men’s suits company standing in Philadelphia, W. Seitchik & Sons, is still hanging on. “There is no economic reason for this business to exist,” owner Richard Seitchik said. But he keeps the family business going out of loyalty to his employees, all unionized, who have stuck with his company for decades.