✉️ Making it count | Morning Newsletter

Good morning to you, Philly, and to our Phils, who finally clinched the National League East title — their first in 13 long years.

Pennsylvania voters can request and fill out their mail ballots in person as of this week. Still need to register? Want to know what’s up with the GOP’s Montco lawsuit? Heard about that “naked ballots” court case? How common is non-citizen voting, really? Find the latest on all things mail ballot below.

And we have an explainer on the case of University of Pennsylvania law professor Amy Wax and what preceded the controversial academic’s sanctions. Here’s what to know today.

It’s six weeks from Tuesday, Nov. 5, which means we’re six weeks from finding out who will be the next U.S. president — right? Not likely. Delays are expected as states verify and count mail ballots, a process that can’t begin until Election Day. Ongoing lawsuits may further push back results.

Here’s what to know about mail ballots and other voting-related news.

✉️ Voter registration: The deadline to register to vote in the 2024 general election is Monday, Oct. 21 by 11:59 p.m. Registration can be completed online, in person, or by mail.

✉️ Mail ballot submission: As of yesterday, Philadelphians can request a mail ballot, complete it, and return it at several in-person election office locations throughout the city, including neighborhood-based satellite offices.

✉️ “Naked ballots” case: Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court will determine whether counties must accept provisional ballots cast at polling places by voters whose mail ballots had been rejected for missing the required secrecy envelopes, among other flaws.

✉️ Meanwhile in Montco: The Republican National Committee and U.S. Senate candidate Dave McCormick are suing to temporarily stop Montgomery County from distributing and collecting mail ballots. If the lawsuit is successful, it could severely slow down the counting process in Pennsylvania’s third largest county.

✉️ Inflated concerns: Non-citizen voting is illegal and rare, though a glitch in Pennsylvania voter registration did result in some non-citizens voting before 2017. The problem has long been fixed, but the Republican presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump, continues to promote the claim that the problem is rampant.

The sanctioning of Penn law professor Amy Wax has been more than two years in the making.

The law professor first caught public criticism in 2017 when she co-authored an Inquirer op-ed arguing that “All cultures are not equal.” A score of complaints about instances of racist and xenophobic speech and behavior by Wax followed from Penn alumni, elected officials (including those pictured above), and other public leaders. In early 2022, the Penn Carey Law school’s former dean initiated the faculty senate process that could lead to sanctions against her. That process concluded this week.

The sanctions do not mean Wax will lose her tenured position. But she will be suspended for one year, starting next fall.

Higher education reporter Susan Snyder explains how Wax became the first tenured Penn professor in at least 20 years to be sanctioned.

What you should know today

