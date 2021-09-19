Good morning. This is your Sunday Inquirer Morning Newsletter, with everything you need to get ready for the week — and for fall. Today, we’re getting ready for the new season with our Fall Arts Guide. It’s a full breakdown of the Philly art scene this season from music to movies and everything in between.

But first, here’s a quick look at why it’s still kinda warm in the region, and how warmer falls affect foliage color changes, bird migration patterns, and ticks.

Your complete guide to fall arts in Philly

After a rough year in the pandemic, the arts are back in Philly. That includes live theater, concerts, art shows, museums, events, festivals, and more. It’s a lot to sort through, so we have your complete guide to what’s going on and what’s good.

Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month

Hispanic Heritage Month began on Sept. 15 this year and ends on Oct. 15. In the weeks to come, we’ll be celebrating by highlighting the lives and experiences of Hispanic and Latino people in the Philly region. Please reply to this email if you have an event or story you’d like to share here.

The artist behind ‘ContraFuerte,’ the viral Philly sculpture

You may have seen or heard of the sculpture on Cuthbert Street: An eight-piece structure of humanlike figures, made of aluminum plates, floating about 20 feet above ground, on a bridge that connects two buildings between 12th and 13th Streets. Miguel Antonio Horn is the artist behind it.

“The idea was to present the artwork later, on Sept. 23, which is why we had not shared any information about it, nada,” he said. “We didn’t have a plan for this kind of reaction, so now we’re rushing to catch up.”

Learn more about his process and how the sculpture came together from reporter Jesenia De Moya Correa.

More Stories:

2020 was a tough year for many reasons, but Latinos in the Philly-area still had significant achievements. Here’s what 11 Latinos accomplished last year.

The 10th annual Latino Film Festival in Philly was this year. It featured stories of resilience, empowerment, and accomplishment during the pandemic.

Sor Ynéz captures the evolution of Mexican food in Philadelphia. The migration of Mexican immigrants to South Philadelphia has brought an ever-growing repertoire of taco thrills, tamales and Capulhuac-style barbacoa.

South Philly also has colorful community libraries for Spanish readers. Here’s what they look like.

This week’s most popular stories

Behind the story with Kevin Riordan

Each week we go behind the scenes with one of our reporters or editors to discuss their work and the challenges they face along the way. This week we chat with reporter Kevin Riordan about his work for The UpSide, a collection of uplifting news from The Inquirer.

What’s your favorite thing about writing for the UpSide?

I like the variety of stories that fit under the UpSide umbrella, which offers space for all sorts of subjects, issues, people, and places. There’s no formula, no template.

What are some recently published stories you worked on that you’re proud of?

I was particularly pleased with my recent UpSide stories about a young rabbi who shared his recovery from opioid addiction with his congregation; a Black great-grandmother in West Philly who after retirement reinvented herself as a real estate agent/house ‘flipper;’ and the ‘Little Warriors Project,’ which teaches kids in Camden schools to use yoga and meditation to cope with stress and stay focused on learning.

What do you look for in UpSide stories? Can people send in tips?

I like more-than-meets-the-eye stories, stories with a bit of a twist, and stories with heart. Having one of these elements to work with is good. Having two is better. Having all three, or more? Fabulous. And yes, people are welcome to send me story tips. I get lots of suggestions via social media.

What is something you’ve learned through your work?

Earlier this year I found out, and wrote about, a private fund that has been helping small business people and small businesses in Philadelphia since the mid-19th century. They do great work under the radar and their story was just out there, waiting to be told. There are many more stories like that in the city, and beyond.

What do you do in your free time? What are you looking forward to this year?

I walk 20-plus miles a week and take photos as I go. It’s great fun. I enjoy live music, theater, movies, and books as well. I also like to travel, and hope to see family in the UK and in Australia in 2022.

Email Kevin Riordan at kriordan@inquirer.com and follow him on Twitter at @Inqkriordan.

Where to get a COVID-19 test in the Philly region

There are a lot of reasons why you might need a COVID-19 test. You might have COVID-19 symptoms or were recently exposed, but you could also need one to travel to places that require testing or to attend an event or visit a venue that requires a negative test. There are plenty of options to get a test, but the demand is high so you might need to plan ahead. Here’s where and how to get a test in the Philly area.

