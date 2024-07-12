⚾ Those other, weirder mascots | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

It’s Friday, Philly. The region is forecast to get a slight break from the heat today, with high temps in the mid-80s, showers, and a possible thunderstorm.

To kick off the weekend (and celebrate the Phillies sweeping the Dodgers), we’re starting with something fun: Who are the members of the Galápagos Gang, the Phillies’ weirder, lesser-known mascots?

Read on to find that story and much more, including details about Johnny Doc’s sentencing and the newly passed Pennsylvania state budget.

Iggy the land iguana. Bessie the blue-footed boobie. Calvin the giant tortoise. Sid the Galápagos sea lion.

🪿 If you spot these four together, you’re not in the midst of a zoo outbreak — you’re just at Citizens Bank Park on game day.

🐢 As their lore goes, the members of the so-called Galápagos Gang are the Phillie Phanatic’s friends from the Galápagos Islands, where he was born. The inflatable creatures made their debut nine years ago and have been bobbing and slapsticking around Ashburn Alley ever since.

🟡 IMO, Iggy is the most delightful. He looks nothing like an iguana! He bounces on his tail! He “eats” people who disrespect the Phanatic, gobbling them right into his inflated mouth! I mean, how do two people even fit inside that costume? (... Unless?)

Columnist Stephanie Farr got the scoop on the quartet’s distinct personalities, and how the Phanatic’s best friend, Tom Borgoyne, helped bring the gang to Philly.

After a missed deadline and weeks of negotiations, as of late Thursday night, Pennsylvania has a budget for the 2024-25 fiscal year.

🏛️ The top-line number: The $47.6 billion budget deal increases spending by 6.2%, or $2.72 billion, over last year.

🏛️ The education plan: The deal includes more than $1 billion in new funding dedicated to public schools. But it scales back plans to address inequities between rich and poor school districts that were ruled unconstitutional last year.

🏛️ The transportation shortfall: The new budget leaves transit agencies wanting. SEPTA may have to cut services if more funding isn’t secured in the fall.

🏛️ The higher ed hope: Earlier in the day, the board overseeing Pennsylvania’s state universities postponed a decision on setting tuition for 2024-25 until the state’s budget was finalized. But the system is hoping for a sixth consecutive year to freeze tuition for in-state undergraduate students.

Visit Inquirer.com throughout the day to find more analysis of the new budget.

Welcome back to Curious Philly Friday. We’ll feature both new and timeless stories from our forum for readers to ask about the city’s quirks.

This week, we have an explainer from reporter Hannah Nguyen on whether Philly drivers can get fined for parking in a school zone when school’s out for summer. The function of the restriction from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. is null, after all ... right?

As with so many questions we feature here, it depends — in this case, on whether the building in question is hosting summer programming. And where does Mayor Parker’s year-round schooling plan fit? Here’s the full explanation.

Have your own burning question about Philadelphia, its local oddities, or how the region works? Submit it here and you might find the answer featured in this space.

Gif of the day

🚙 One last interactive thing: Pennsylvania just dropped its first major license plate redesign in 25 years. Reactions have been mixed — so The Inquirer’s interactives team came up with a way for you to design your own. You can even go chaos mode with a purple background, orange font, Lenape turtle symbol, and “Keep it Gritty” tagline.

