What 2024 will bring for Philly schools | Morning Newsletter

Another Sunday, another storm due to arrive in the afternoon. A flood watch is in effect for the entire region from 6 p.m. Sunday through 6 p.m. Monday. The Inquirer’s Tony Wood says this rain-and-wind storm will be a bit different from last Sunday’s.

A new era of the Philadelphia school board started with a bang last year, with the district taking the unprecedented step of suing the city administration that created the board. But board president Reginald Streater and vice president Mallory Fix-Lopez believe that 2024 will bring smoother sailing — and continued progress for the school system.

The Inquirer sat down with Streater and Fix-Lopez this month to discuss the future of Philly’s schools. Our lead story brings you the highlights of that interview.

— Paola Pérez (@pdesiperez, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

Deep academic challenges, an uncertain financial future, and the possible reconstruction of the school board itself under a new mayor. These are just a few obstacles facing the school district in the months ahead.

Below are some key points that Streater and Fix-Lopez touched on in their chat with The Inquirer.

What were some bright spots of 2023? “I think the year started with challenges,” Streater said. He mentioned the lawsuit, as well as asbestos concerns and the displacement of students. But, he said, the district is moving in the right direction in most key indicators.

What’s on the horizon for next year? “In 2024, there’s going to be some tough things to grapple with,” Fix-Lopez said. Among them: a looming financial crisis, expiring contracts, deteriorating facilities, and empty seats.

What about the upcoming mayoral transition? This is new territory; it will be the first mayoral transition since the district returned to local control in 2018. But both Streater and Fix-Lopez say they’re in it for the long haul, and Streater said that he has “a laser focus on ensuring that this transition, that [Cherelle Parker], is successful, period.”

Keep reading to get a look ahead at what’s in store for Philly schools under their leadership.

A holiday arms race has been brewing in Philly’s bar scene in recent years.

Before, bars and restaurants would decorate to make things a little cozier and more jolly than usual. Now, they make a concerted effort to go all out and deck their halls (and menus).

This year, bar-goers have more than a dozen themed venues to choose from. Some spots are wall-to-wall booked, while others hit the cozy-winter mark. But is it worth it to plan your day around a holiday bar crawl? Are they magic, or maddening?

We visited four holiday bars, two ski lounges, and one all-pink popup bar to figure out if the holiday-drinks crowds are worth the hassle

The Inquirer’s Jenn Ladd was determined to find out. Follow along with her as she stops by seven of them across the city.

What you should know today

