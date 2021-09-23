Good morning, good people. You’re reading The Inquirer Morning Newsletter, catching you up on all the news that’s fit to email. Today we dive into Philly’s 2026 FIFA World Cup bid, explore why people were complaining about an otherwise pleasant 2021 Shore season, and look at a local YouTuber who the Feds say built one of the most brazen and successful digital piracy schemes in recent memory.

— Tommy Rowan

Well, no one can say that Philly didn’t try.

As FIFA judges made their way from a Center City hotel to Lincoln Financial Field in South Philadelphia on Wednesday, electronic billboards cheered them on with positive messages.

Upon entering the Sports Complex, the judges passed encouraging banners hanging from Citizens Bank Park, a show of solidarity from the Phillies brass. And upon arrival at the Linc, the judges were greeted with a pep rally of boisterous, soccer-loving Philadelphia fans, hooting and hollering.

All done in hopes of hosting the 2026 men’s World Cup.

“It was obvious that — I think in maybe typical Philadelphia fashion — it was very clear that you want it,” said FIFA Vice President Victor Montagliani.

But can we get it?

Reporter Jonathan Tannenwald has all the details.

The 2021 Shore season, by all indications, seemed pleasant.

The weather was mostly sunny, and coronavirus seemed relatively muted. Masks were off, restaurants and stores were fully open.

People were on vacation again. Shore towns were thriving.

But still, so many complaints.

They complained on Facebook. And they complained in real life.

“My one store didn’t have air-conditioning. I get it, it’s hot in that store. People would complain to me. I’d say, I’m sorry, we don’t have air-conditioning,” says Ariana Hellein, an Ocean City store owner. “And they would complain, why isn’t there a breeze?”

So what crawled up so many people’s bathing suits?

Reporter Amy Rosenberg has the full story.

🎬In the area to shoot the movie Hustle, Adam Sandler and his costars have perked up the Philly area dining and celebrity scene.

💔Can the rift between Ben Simmons and the Sixers be repaired? Doc Rivers is not ruling it out.

🎳Brooklyn Bowl, the 1,000-capacity music venue that also functions as a bowling alley and a restaurant, will open its fourth (and first Philly) location in Fishtown on Nov. 4. They’re calling it Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia. (Should go over well.)

🤬It’s officially Dallas week in Philadelphia. Here’s how the team is preparing for its much anticipated match-up against the overrated, overconfident ... and locally despised Cowboys.

“How much of a person’s past defines and dictates their present, or future — even when, maybe especially when, it tests our personal limits of empathy and sympathy? What more is owed after a person has ‘paid’ for their crimes — or at least served their time? Must every sentence be a life sentence?” writes columnist Helen Ubiñas, spotlighting new murals of formerly incarcerated Philadelphians that aim to change the narrative of life after prison.

Pennsylvania State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta (D., Philadelphia) says that state Republicans continue to find new ways to undermine citizens’ basic democratic rights, and that their actions are leading to a major voter suppression showdown. “And now that they’ve issued subpoenas for sensitive voter data, who knows how long my constituents have until their rights are infringed upon.”

A Canadian sports-betting firm studied whether hockey teams that fought a lot won a lot. And, as sports columnist Mike Sielski puts it, the study found that “the Flyers perhaps should have been fighting less frequently than they were.”

Lisa DePaulo, one of Philly’s favorite magazine writers, is back. In Philly Mag, she reflects on leaving for New York, shares her struggle with breast cancer and how it led her down South, and why returning home gave her something to live for.

In honor of Ben Simmons and what no doubt awaits him this NBA season, Billy Penn compiled a handy and hilarious list of Philly’s best boos of the last 25 years.

In the New York Times, a woman who birthed her first child at 45 mulls the benefits and downsides of having children late. Among the great tidbits: “How we lose and gain family is never ordinary.”

Be safe out there. Storms are expected Thursday into Friday, and there’s a slight chance of “isolated tornadoes.”