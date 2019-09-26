Key economic indicators have improved in Philadelphia, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Specifically, the poverty rate went down 📉 and median household income went up 📈. But it’s not all rosy, especially when you compare Philly to other U.S. cities. And, the Eagles are looking to get back to their winning ways tonight as they’re set to take on the undefeated Packers during Thursday Night Football.

A new federal report gives some surprising data about poverty and income in Philadelphia

Philadelphia’s poverty rate has dropped to its lowest level in over a decade. At the same time, median household income has gone up. These findings come from a major report from the U.S. Census Bureau released today.

But even with the improvements, Philadelphia remains the poorest of the 10 biggest U.S. cities, according to the report.

Pennsylvania’s senators weigh in on the Trump impeachment inquiry

Predictably, the Keystone State’s two U.S. senators fell on opposite sides of the impeachment debate yesterday. Democrat Bob Casey supports the inquiry. And while Republican Pat Toomey said Trump’s conversation with the Ukrainian leader was “inappropriate," it did not “rise to the level of an impeachable offense.”

If the House of Representatives votes to impeach President Trump, the outcome of a Senate trial could hinge on votes cast by Toomey and other swing-state Republicans.

Philadelphia looks into requiring city institutions that work with children to accommodate transgender kids

A proposal under consideration in City Hall would mean that charter schools, rec centers, and other institutions would have to allow transgender or gender-nonconforming children to wear clothing and use bathrooms consistent with their gender identity.

The bill also contains guidelines for making sure staffers undergo regular antidiscrimination training and ensures a certain level of privacy for children.

Dave Whamond, Canada, PoliticalCartoons.com

“We’ve got to instill in young people a greater respect for human life. We need to teach them to love and respect each other. We need to help them develop better conflict resolution skills. We can’t just leave this to parents and schools.” — Columnist Jenice Armstrong writes about the rising number of women on the Philadelphia Police Department’s Unsolved Homicide list.

  • A Washington Post op-ed ignited Trump’s impeachment inquiry. Opinion Editor Erica Palan explains what op-eds are and why newspapers run them.
  • The family who lived in columnist Mike Newall’s house for 70 years invited him to their family reunion, and it was one of the most South Philly things he’s ever been a part of.

