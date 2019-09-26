View this post on Instagram

I was ten, living in the high rise in the background, when this opened. It's The Ritz movie theater, and it was predominantly an art movie house, playing independent and foreign films, and classics. It was here, as much as anywhere else, where I learned about life. At any given time, I could practically fall out of my 19th floor window and be in a seat taking in every language, every culture.