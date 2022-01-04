Welcome to Tuesday. The snow is gone but temps only in the 30s remain.

Today we look at the state of Philly-area real estate in 2022 where it’s estimated that home sales could hit record levels.

And yesterday’s snowfall, coupled with rising coronavirus cases, has many schools scrambling to return students to class safely.

For the last two years, a lack of available homes has led to increased competition and bidding wars.

It’s also led to record prices, not just in our region but nationwide — and we’re talking numbers higher than they were before the Great Recession.

The rise won’t be nearly as rapid, but 2022 is expected to also see significant gains. Although this might be ideal for sellers, affordability is a big concern — in addition to housing gaps based on race and socioeconomic status.

Our reporter Michaelle Bond takes a look at the state of housing and what you can expect if you’re looking to buy or sell this year.

Yesterday, I received two emails from my child’s pre-K — within an hour of each other — that a pair of teachers had tested positive for the coronavirus. Classes were canceled and parents with children in those classes were asked to get their kids immediately.

It’s something many school districts across the region are struggling with as COVID-19 concerns, staffing shortages, and winter weather disrupted reopening plans.

In Philly, the teachers’ union asked Superintendent William R. Hite Jr. for another week “to ensure that scientifically recommended mitigation strategies are ready for implementation in every work location.” Students returned to school with some outcry that mitigation measures against the omicron variant simply aren’t enough.

Our reporters Kristen A. Graham, Maddie Hanna, and Melanie Burney look at the issues many districts are facing and what parents can expect.

