Whether you’re superstitious or just a little stitious, good luck out there this Friday the 13th. In Philadelphia’s waterways, it’s more than bad luck that’s causing raw sewage to flow into creeks and rivers at an increasing rate. And as climate change causes stronger, wetter storms, experts predict the mess will only worsen. Meanwhile, the number of bills introduced by Pennsylvania’s legislature has decreased significantly over the past decades as state lawmakers do less and less actual lawmaking, an Inquirer and Spotlight PA analysis found.