Today is the NBA trade deadline, and the last 48 hours saw a lot of wheeling and dealing between the Sixers and a number of teams.

And after Philly residents and the Department of Justice fought to keep a supervised injection site out, the DOJ is reevaluating a reason to bring one in.

For months, the question has been whether the Sixers would trade disgruntled point guard Ben Simmons before the deadline. But as of the last month or so, another question has surfaced: Is the team eyeing a trade for Brooklyn Nets star James Harden?

Multiple sources have confirmed to us that the Sixers have been locked in discussions with the Nets to bring Harden to Philly — and have even floated the idea of moving players like Matisse Thybulle, Seth Curry, and Simmons in exchange for Harden.

Thankfully our reporter Keith Pompey has been all over the latest in this anxiety-ridden soap opera.

In addition to Keith, our sports team is delivering up-to-the-minute news of everything we know as soon as we know it.

After vigorously fighting Philadelphia’s attempt to open the nation’s first supervised injection site for people suffering from drug addiction, the Department of Justice is considering changing its position.

DOJ officials say they’re “evaluating” facilities like Safehouse, originally pitched to open in South Philly in 2020 and aimed at stemming a rise in overdose deaths.

That’s not a green light, but it does mark a significant shift from the DOJ’s stance under the Trump administration, which fought hard to keep Safehouse out of Philadelphia.

In fact, two supervised injection sites opened recently in New York, which didn’t see the same kind of threats the feds brought to bear against the Safehouse plan a few years earlier.

Our reporters Jeremy Roebuck and Aubrey Whelan have more on what it could all mean for Philly.

In its heyday, this particular South Philly street, its homes, and storefronts were a sign of Black prosperity and upward mobility in Philadelphia. Today’s question: Do you know what street? Take a guess and find the answer here.

a. Packer Avenue

b. Christian Street

c. South Street

