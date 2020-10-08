If you’re planning to vote between now and Nov. 3, you probably know that Trump vs. Biden will be at the top of the ballot. But voters in Pennsylvania will also be picking who will hold certain statewide offices as well as who will represent them in D.C. and Harrisburg. Remembering who those candidates are can be tough. So my colleagues built a tool that allows you to save or “bookmark” names of the candidates who interest you and send them to yourself in an email so that you can have it handy when it comes time to cast your ballot. You can check it out here or read on to learn more.

Here’s what you should know about the candidates on your Pennsylvania election ballot

staff

The presidential election isn’t the only thing on your ballot this year. In Pennsylvania, you’ll have the opportunity to choose representatives in Congress, state reps, and statewide officers, too. Your ballot will, of course, look different depending on where you live. So, to help you keep track of it all, we built a tool that allows you to take a look at the candidates who will be on your ballot and helps you keep track of the candidates who interest you.

In 2019, Curtis Institute still showed “disbelief, lack of support, empathy” to Lara St. John’s sexual abuse claim

The damning report by law firm Cozen O’Connor on sexual abuse at Philadelphia’s Curtis Institute of Music shows how recently the school failed to address claims made by violinist Lara St. John. The report reveals that even as recently as 2019, Curtis failed to “respond to St. John in a meaningful way to her accounts" of what happened to her in 1986 as a 14-year-old student, my colleague Peter Dobrin reports.

Opinions

Philly murders
Signe Wilkinson
Philly murders

“Every election carries critical implications for mental health policy, access to mental health care, and social supports for those who struggle with a mental health condition. Mental health is something that affects everyone, particularly during the current climate of financial uncertainty, pandemic-related anxiety, widespread grief and loss, and social isolation.” — writes Kate Fox, a mental health advocate and doctoral student at Drexel, about why it’s important to research mental health issues when voting for candidates this election.

Bobby Toney poses for a portrait with Michelle Rauscher (left) Jen Schemeley (center) and Jemai Gibson (right) in Audubon, N.J. on Sept. 27, 2020.
DAVID MAIALETTI / Staff Photographer
Bobby Toney poses for a portrait with Michelle Rauscher (left) Jen Schemeley (center) and Jemai Gibson (right) in Audubon, N.J. on Sept. 27, 2020.

Bobby Toney has been repairing old bikes and giving them to kids. It’s an emotional endeavor for the Audobon, N.J., man. He makes the bikes in the memory of his daughter, Jemica, who died when she was 3 years old from bacterial meningitis.