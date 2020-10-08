If you’re planning to vote between now and Nov. 3, you probably know that Trump vs. Biden will be at the top of the ballot. But voters in Pennsylvania will also be picking who will hold certain statewide offices as well as who will represent them in D.C. and Harrisburg. Remembering who those candidates are can be tough. So my colleagues built a tool that allows you to save or “bookmark” names of the candidates who interest you and send them to yourself in an email so that you can have it handy when it comes time to cast your ballot. You can check it out here or read on to learn more.