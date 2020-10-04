I’ll pick two that are related to my answer above. I wrote a story in March about coronavirus safety concerns among employees at Urban Outfitters Inc., which is headquartered at the Navy Yard. A few months later, I wrote about employees' experiences with racism and discrimination claims at the same company. In both instances, people were speaking up because they wanted a healthy and just work environment. Even with so much anxiety about job security, many workers are profoundly willing to push for change in this moment.