You’re looking at temperatures in the 40s today, but expect the chill to remain — and the forecast calls for snow tomorrow.

This week Philly made it official: You need that vaccination card to dine indoors. We’ll look at why a negative COVID-19 test will no longer suffice, and the city’s plan for enforcement.

Also, the police officers who killed 8-year-old Fanta Bility have been charged.

If you have a vaccination card and you’re looking for a seat at your favorite Philly restaurant, it’s business as usual. If not, then things just got a lot harder.

As of Monday, the grace period when you could get by with just a negative test has ended. Some questions you may have, and the answers:

👼 What about children who haven’t been vaccinated? Children under 5 and people with medical or religious exemptions are still able to dine indoors, but they must still show proof of a negative test if the venue holds more than 1,000 people.

😲 What if I lost my vaccination card? It all depends on where you were vaccinated. You can get a replacement vaccine card by contacting your provider — such as a pharmacy chain or health clinic. Here are a few more suggestions on how to get a replacement.

👮 How will the city enforce the mandate? The health department will continue with regular food inspections, as well as checking out complaints lodged through 311. Enforcement can include fines of up to $2,000 per day for businesses found in violation.

Our reporter Nick Vadala has a rundown of the establishments where you’ll need a card and more. And with the federal government rolling out free COVID-19 rapid tests by mail, Nick also comes through with what you need to start the process.

What you should know today

Three Sharon Hill police officers were charged with manslaughter for killing 8-year-old Fanta Bility while firing at a car outside a high school football game.

After a grand jury investigation, officers Devon G. Smith, Sean Patrick Dolan, and Brian James Devaney face counts of voluntary manslaughter, involuntary manslaughter, and reckless endangerment, Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said.

The prosecutor’s office also withdrew murder charges against two teenagers it had accused of contributing to the death by engaging in a gunfight 140 feet away that drew the officers’ fire. Those charges had outraged some in the community who said it took the focus away from the officers’ culpability in Fanta’s death.

Maintaining their clients’ innocence, attorneys for the three officers issued a statement:

“This is a terrible tragedy that was caused by armed and violent criminals who turned a high school football game into a crime scene in which an innocent child lost her life and others were seriously injured. These three officers ran to the sound of gunshots and risked their own lives to protect that community.”

Our reporter Vinny Vella has more on what happens next in this ongoing saga of suffering and senseless violence.

🧠 Philly Trivia Time 🧠

It’s Girl Scout cookie time, and despite a pandemic, this annual tradition of having little girls knock on your door, barrage you into buying a big box, or have their parents leave you an order form is back. Today’s question: According to the Girl Scouts of Eastern Pennsylvania, do you know how much was raised in 2021 in our region? Our food reporter Michael Klein has the answer.

a. $12.2 million

b. $10.5 million

c. $11.1 million

What we’re …

📚 Reading: These tips on how to improve communication in all facets of your life.

🤔 Wondering: When did moms start micro-dosing marijuana to get through the day?

🎻 Watching: This tribute concert for MLK Day, as performed by the Philadelphia Orchestra.

