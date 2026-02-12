A diagnosis that came too late | Morning Newsletter
Hi, Philly. The city is finally warming up after that historic cold snap. Some people are already wearing short sleeves and planning vacations.
A South Jersey man died after Penn Medicine doctors failed to diagnose him in time. A simple blood test could have saved his life.
And Philadelphia’s recycling rules have changed. Test how well you know them with our quiz.
The doctors couldn’t explain Louis-Hunter Kean’s symptoms: high fevers, a swollen liver and spleen, low blood cell counts.
Over six months, more than 30 doctors tried to figure out what was causing a previously healthy young man to become so sick. Kean was admitted five times to the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. His electronic medical chart grew to thousands of pages. Along the way, doctors missed critical clues.
When they finally found the cause, the diagnosis came too late to save the Haddonfield native’s life. Kean died less than two weeks later at age 34.
A key test that might have led to a much-earlier diagnosis and thus could have saved him was never conducted. Kean’s family is now suing Penn’s health system for medical malpractice.
“It was horrible when we lost him, but now it’s horrible finding out that we didn’t have to lose him,” his father told The Inquirer.
Health reporter Wendy Ruderman investigates what went wrong.
Further reading: The infection that killed Kean is treatable when caught early but often fatal if not. Here’s what to know about the parasite that causes it, which is active in Southern Europe.
You probably know the general rules of recycling — paper, glass, and some kinds of plastic are OK, while everything else gets trashed. Right?
♻️ Within those parameters is plenty of nuance. And in Philadelphia, the rules of the city’s curbside collection program changed in January.
♻️ Think you know what to do with rinsed shampoo bottles? Greasy pizza boxes? Packing peanuts? Batteries?
What goes in the blue recycling bins? Let us help with this guide.
More on city services: Mayor Cherelle L. Parker on Wednesday unveiled PHL PRIME, a program to help businesses navigate Philly’s red tape.
What you should know today
A grand jury declined to indict six Democratic lawmakers, including U.S. Reps. Chrissy Houlahan and Chris Deluzio of Pennsylvania, over their video urging service members to “refuse unlawful orders.”
A Southwest Philadelphia woman’s brother was killed in the 2023 Kingsessing mass shooting. This year, more gun violence took the life of her only son.
Two Philly men on Tuesday were convicted of first-degree murder for gang-related shootings that left three dead and five others wounded.
A former criminal defense attorney was sentenced to probation for smuggling contraband — including Suboxone and a cell phone — into Philadelphia’s Federal Detention Center.
Shareholders of Camden’s American Water Works and Bryn Mawr’s Essential Utilities voted to create a combined company serving Pennsylvania and New Jersey.
Chester County is confronting the fallout from another mistake by its voter services department, soon after residents said their faith in voting security is shaken.
Cameras will soon enforce speed limits in five Philly school zones, complete with $100 fines.
The Philadelphia Stars Negro Leagues mural in West Parkside was taken down — but a new one is set to be re-created just across the street.
At 91, Joe Pagliei is believed to be the oldest living ex-Eagle. It’s a title that has made him popular at his New Jersey nursing home.
Quote of the day
The Art Commission voted Wednesday to move the Frazier statue from the South Philly sports complex to the base of the Philadelphia Museum of Art’s steps, where the original Rocky statue currently stands.
The Rocky statue will be installed at the top of the museum’s steps. Columnist Stephanie Farr echoes the concerns noted by some of Frazier’s family members: Shouldn’t the statue of the real legendary Black boxer be placed above that of a fictional character?
🥌 Trying: Curling, because how hard can it be?
🦅 Watching: Two bald eagle eggs hatch in Lancaster County via livestream.
🍟 Visiting: The Center City steakhouse home to a viral “girl dinner” offering.
♨️ Eager to try: The Nordic-style sauna and cold plunge at the Schuylkill Center.
📜 Learning: The history of the Pennsylvania Abolitionist Society, which turns 251 this year.
Photo of the day
🍴 One last miniature thing: A Rittenhouse Square restaurant regular’s devotion inspired his son to build a $1,500 Lego replica. See the tiny Friday Saturday Sunday complete with action figures of co-owners Chad and Hanna Williams.
