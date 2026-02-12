A diagnosis that came too late | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Hi, Philly. The city is finally warming up after that historic cold snap. Some people are already wearing short sleeves and planning vacations.

A South Jersey man died after Penn Medicine doctors failed to diagnose him in time. A simple blood test could have saved his life.

And Philadelphia’s recycling rules have changed. Test how well you know them with our quiz.

The doctors couldn’t explain Louis-Hunter Kean’s symptoms: high fevers, a swollen liver and spleen, low blood cell counts.

Over six months, more than 30 doctors tried to figure out what was causing a previously healthy young man to become so sick. Kean was admitted five times to the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. His electronic medical chart grew to thousands of pages. Along the way, doctors missed critical clues.

When they finally found the cause, the diagnosis came too late to save the Haddonfield native’s life. Kean died less than two weeks later at age 34.

A key test that might have led to a much-earlier diagnosis and thus could have saved him was never conducted. Kean’s family is now suing Penn’s health system for medical malpractice.

“It was horrible when we lost him, but now it’s horrible finding out that we didn’t have to lose him,” his father told The Inquirer.

Health reporter Wendy Ruderman investigates what went wrong.

Further reading: The infection that killed Kean is treatable when caught early but often fatal if not. Here’s what to know about the parasite that causes it, which is active in Southern Europe.

You probably know the general rules of recycling — paper, glass, and some kinds of plastic are OK, while everything else gets trashed. Right?

♻️ Within those parameters is plenty of nuance. And in Philadelphia, the rules of the city’s curbside collection program changed in January.

♻️ Think you know what to do with rinsed shampoo bottles? Greasy pizza boxes? Packing peanuts? Batteries?

What goes in the blue recycling bins? Let us help with this guide.

More on city services: Mayor Cherelle L. Parker on Wednesday unveiled PHL PRIME, a program to help businesses navigate Philly’s red tape.

What you should know today

Quote of the day

The Art Commission voted Wednesday to move the Frazier statue from the South Philly sports complex to the base of the Philadelphia Museum of Art’s steps, where the original Rocky statue currently stands.

The Rocky statue will be installed at the top of the museum’s steps. Columnist Stephanie Farr echoes the concerns noted by some of Frazier’s family members: Shouldn’t the statue of the real legendary Black boxer be placed above that of a fictional character?

Photo of the day

🍴 One last miniature thing: A Rittenhouse Square restaurant regular’s devotion inspired his son to build a $1,500 Lego replica. See the tiny Friday Saturday Sunday complete with action figures of co-owners Chad and Hanna Williams.

Enjoy your Thursday. Back at it tomorrow.

