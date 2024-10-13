Schools are losing extracurriculars | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Good morning. It’s a mostly sunny Sunday warming up near 80, and there’s a slight chance of rain in the evening.

City and district officials promised to provide kids in Philly schools with enrichment opportunities and free before- and after-school programs. But today’s main story highlights how many schools have actually seen funds dry up for extracurricular activities, leaving school leaders and students grappling with the cuts.

Bodine High School’s debate team enjoyed a successful year. The squad made it to nationals and picked up awards. But for the nearly 40 students who want to join the team now, it’s not guaranteed there will be a team to join at all.

That’s because cuts to available funding for extracurricular programs at many district schools threaten to dissolve teams like Bodine’s altogether. At that school, the extracurricular budget is 25% of what it was last year.

With little to no money left to function, school leaders are put in a difficult position. They have to decide how to stretch existing funds, whether that means foregoing necessary supplies, forcing clubs to end earlier, or dipping into their own pockets.

This slash in aftercare funds is especially frustrating for these leaders as city and district officials tout the importance of providing kids with safe spaces and enrichment outside of the classroom.

In their own words: “The programs are so valuable, so you want to try to figure this out. But they gave us no lead time at all,” said one high school principal on being blindsided by these cuts.

Education reporter Kristen Graham has the story on the uncertain future for extracurricular programs in Philly schools.

Less than a month out from Election Day, a new Philadelphia Inquirer/New York Times/Siena College poll of likely Pennsylvania voters shows a tight race for president.

Vice President Kamala Harris has maintained a narrow lead over former President Donald Trump in the Keystone State, according to the poll released on Saturday. Harris has a nearly 4-point advantage over Trump, within the survey’s margin of error. This means either candidate could be in the lead.

This latest survey of an electorate in a stubbornly divided state finds little change since September. It also comes as billionaire Elon Musk ramps up campaigning for Trump in Pa., with Musk’s PAC pushing robo texts urging people to send their mail ballots — and vote for the former president.

Among some of the poll’s other findings:

🗳️ The gender divide remains stark. Trump has a 13-point advantage among men and Harris has an 18-point advantage among Pa. women.

🗳️ The economy is still the most important issue for Pa. voters. 54% of them trust Trump, compared to last month when nearly 51% favored him on the issue. And voters overwhelmingly support raising the state’s minimum wage, which falls far below surrounding states at $7.25 an hour.

🗳️ The U.S. Senate race is tightening, too. Republican Dave McCormick is now just 4 percentage points behind Democratic incumbent Sen. Bob Casey.

Dive deeper into the results and analysis with political reporter Julia Terruso.

What you should know today

Photo of the day

🎶 Today’s song goes like this: “There’s a new day coming / Oh, yes, it is.” 🎶 Also, happy BRAT remix release weekend to all who celebrate.

After Justin Timberlake canceled his Newark show, his Friday night concert at the Wells Fargo Center was up in the air. The show ultimately did go on, and our pop critic Dan DeLuca was there to bring us this review. My favorite part: A woman in the crowd caught Timberlake’s attention with a funny handmade sign that made him say, “Oh, I know I’m in Philly now!”

