Painter’s path | Sports Daily Newsletter

A few months ago, Andrew Painter was a favorite for the No. 5 spot in the Phillies’ rotation.

Now, we’re likely going to have to wait 12-18 months to see him in action.

After 4½ months of treatment on Painter’s arm, Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski uttered the phrase fans and members of the organization have been dreading:

“It appears,” he said, “he’s going to need Tommy John surgery.”

Painter will get another opinion from prominent surgeon Neal ElAttrache on Monday, and, if ElAttrache agrees with the Phillies’ doctors, he will operate on Wednesday.

Phillies manager Rob Thomson summed up the thoughts of others around the team in expressing sympathy for the 20-year-old.

“It’s sad,” Thomson said. “I feel terrible for him. I’m sure this offseason he was thinking about being in the rotation, being in the big leagues, and all of a sudden, the injury happens. It’s too bad.”

Scott Lauber has what we know about Painter's status.

Struggling to see how the Eagles won’t be able to reach the Super Bowl again? Let Marcus Hayes count the ways — or, at least, list some factors that could go wrong for the Eagles. But admittedly, it would take a few things going wrong for the Eagles to be derailed from reaching expectations.

One of the team’s strengths is its offensive line, and, even then, the Eagles added depth at the position as they brought back free agent tackle Dennis Kelly, a source confirmed.

Bryce Harper’s debut at first base has been pushed back, but the slugger is hoping to test out his three months’ of training soon — perhaps this weekend in Cleveland.

But it’s not easy. Just ask Von Hayes, who moved from the outfield to first base in 1986.

Dave Dombrowski says the team will know whether Harper can, in fact, play the position by the Aug. 1 trade deadline.

Meanwhile, the Phillies’ four-game winning streak ended with a loss to the Brewers.

Next: The Phillies and Brewers will close their series with a matinee Thursday (12:35, NBCSP). Corbin Burnes (8-5 3.73 ERA) will face Taijuan Walker (11-3, 4.00).

The Flyers began their Community Caravan summer outreach tour this week, and front and center Wednesday was none other than the team’s governor, Dan Hilferty.

The stop in Ocean City, N.J., was more than a bit of public relations for Hilferty but represented a homecoming for the St. Augustine Prep grad. Isabella DiAmore was on site to take in a day full of fun, interacting with fans, and a lot of talk about the future of the Flyers.

For years we have gotten to know and expect the same core of the United States women’s national team. While some of those stars like Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan remain, the 2023 World Cup represents a changing of the guard.

Under-24 stars like Sophia Smith, Naomi Girma, Trinity Rodman, and Alyssa Thompson are both the present and the future of the program. Are they ready for the world stage? They had better be.

A third straight World Cup crown is far from a sure thing for the U.S. though, as the chasing pack is bigger and better equipped than ever. Here are five teams that could challenge the USWNT’s reign.

Our soccer experts offer their predictions for who will win the women’s World Cup.

Next: The United States opens World Cup group play at 9 p.m. ET Friday against Vietnam (Fox29).

Meeting the Midshipmen: Temple will play Navy in men’s basketball as part of the 2023 Veterans Classic.

Good to know: Key facts about The Basketball Tournament, with the final returning to Philadelphia.

New faces: Sixers coach Nick Nurse continues adding to his staff.

