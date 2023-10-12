Attaboy, Bryce! | Sports Daily Newsletter

Braves shortstop Orlando Arcia made the mistake of mocking Bryce Harper after the Phillies slugger made a baserunning blunder that ended Game 2 of the NL Division Series. “Attaboy, Harper,” Arcia yelled in the postgame clubhouse. The Phillies, and Harper, heard about it.

Harper made the loudest of responses in Game 3 Wednesday night. He clubbed a three-run homer in a six-run third inning and a solo shot in the fifth as the Phillies thumped Atlanta, 10-2. The Phillies smacked six home runs, an MLB postseason record.

For good measure, Harper stared down Arcia as he rounded the bases. Twice.

What Harper is doing is the stuff of corny movies and bad novels, Marcus Hayes writes. Harper puts himself behind an eight ball, then he runs the table.

Who’s behind the eight ball now? Those taunting, 104-win Braves, who must win on Thursday night at earsplitting Citizens Bank Park or their season will be over.

⚾ Where the Phillies stand: The Phillies lead the best-of-five National League Division Series, two games to one, with Game 4 against the visiting Braves scheduled for Thursday at 8:07 p.m. (TBS).

Mixed in with those Bryce Harper shots and stare-downs were four more Phillies home runs, two from Nick Castellanos and one apiece from Trea Turner and Brandon Marsh. The Phillies matched the 2015 Cubs’ postseason record of a half-dozen homers in Game 3 of the 2015 NL Division Series against the Cardinals. Aaron Nola gratefully took all of that support and pitched into the sixth inning. He gave up two runs on six hits and racked up nine strikeouts.

If you thought you couldn’t possibly like the swagger of this Phillies team anymore, well, you certainly couldn’t have envisioned the absolute humiliation they inflicted on the Braves, David Murphy writes. Everywhere you looked on Wednesday night, you saw a player in red pinstripes rising to the moment.

Harper’s teammates said they felt before Game 3 that he “was going to do something big.”

For his part, Arcia said he never intended for his comments to leave the clubhouse despite making them near a crowd of reporters. “He can look wherever he wants,” Arcia said of Harper’s stare-downs through an interpreter. “... He wasn’t supposed to hear it. I feel like whatever is said in the clubhouse stays in the clubhouse.”

Next: The Phillies host the Braves in Game 4 on Thursday at 8:07 p.m. (TBS).

The Eagles caught a break when Aaron Rodgers went down with an injury that threatens to end his season before it really began. That left the Jets with Zach Wilson as a lesser starting quarterback. It’d be natural for people to perhaps start looking ahead in the schedule. But if the Eagles lose this one, that’d be one major stumble.

The Jets do have a talented defense that includes Quinnen Williams, and the Eagles offensive line appears ready for the challenge coming off a strong performance in limiting the Rams’ Aaron Donald. The Eagles’ own defense could get Fletcher Cox back in the lineup as he returned to limited practice, but absent from Wednesday was Darius Slay, who is dealing with a knee injury.

Next: The Eagles visit the New York Jets on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. (Fox29).

Danny Green is back with the 76ers this year, but this trip to Philly has a completely different feel. Green, who previously had a three-and-D role, is now fighting for the final roster spot. After suffering torn ligaments in his left knee in the 2022 playoffs, Green played only 11 games over the last two seasons. But Green told The Inquirer he’s betting on himself after agreeing to a non-guaranteed deal with designs on making the team. “At this point, it really wasn’t left for much of a decision,” the swingman said. “But I didn’t do all that rehab for no reason.”

Next: The Sixers visit the Brooklyn Nets in a preseason game Monday at 7:30 p.m.

The Flyers have dubbed the latest iteration of their franchise “A New Era of Orange.” So what does it all mean?

“It means a lot,” said Keith Jones, the team’s new president of hockey operations. “It means not forgetting about the past, taking some of those elements that were real positive things, and moving forward. It’s about a fresh start for us as an organization, which started with the words that we used last year in talking about a rebuild.”

The new era begins with Thursday’s opener, and Jeff Neiburg notes that there are some reasons to believe for the Flyers.

The NHL will no longer allow players to use rainbow Pride stick tape while on the ice, but Flyers forward Scott Laughton says he’ll still use it.

Neiburg and Lochlahn March provide their NHL predictions.

Next: The Flyers visit Ivan Provorov and the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday (7 p.m., NBCSP).

Australian Owl: Dante Atton has come a long way to become Temple’s punter. Reloading: Roman Catholic’s basketball team will have a different look this season.

What you’re saying about ballpark memories

We asked you: What is your favorite Citizens Bank Park postseason memory and why? Among your responses:

There can only be one choice. The final out by Brad Lidge to seal the 2008 World Series win. I still remember it like it was yesterday. — Kathy T.

September 30, 2007... was not postseason yet, but Phillies clinched NL East on a beautiful, sunny Sunday afternoon. It was the start of championship years ... after the game, a spontaneous celebration with the team running back on the field, showering fans with champagne, and ... to top it off ... Harry Kalas on the field singing “High Hopes.” Enjoyed with my then 18-year-old son. Quite a memory. I have a few, but that day sticks out the most. — Judy

The Eagles’ defensive tackle rotation is stacked — anchored by blue-chip talent. So how did Milton Williams, a former third-round pick, get in the mix? Williams has always believed in himself. His father has, too, maybe even more than Williams himself. But in order to fulfill his NFL dream, Williams had to put in the work, and lots of that work was done on a hill back in Williams’ hometown. Join Inquirer Eagles beat reporter Jeff McLane as he gets to know Williams and his roots, and talks to players and coaches about why Williams could be an important piece to the team’s success. Listen here.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Mike Sielski, Scott Lauber, Jeff Neiburg, Marcus Hayes, David Murphy, EJ Smith, Josh Tolentino, Olivia Reiner, Keith Pompey, Owen McCue, Matt Breen, Alex Coffey, and Rymir Vaughn.