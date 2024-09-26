‘Next man up’ 🦅 | Sports Daily Newsletter

Jalen Hurts took note of those in the huddle at one point during Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints. He didn’t have his usual starting receivers. A.J. Brown missed a second straight game due to a hamstring injury and DeVonta Smith exited in the fourth quarter with a concussion.

“But the game goes on,” Hurts said.

That it does, but there’s a clear difference in the way the Eagles looked in Week 1 compared to their matchup against the Saints. Even with Saquon Barkley, who has quickly become a focal point of the offense, the Eagles need the production that Brown and Smith bring to be a top-tier team.

But with four days remaining until the Eagles face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brown, Smith, and Lane Johnson were listed as nonparticipants on Wednesday’s injury report. “It’s truly a next-man-up mentality,” Hurts said.

Without those three on offense, they’ll need everyone to step up, including first-year Eagles Jahan Dotson, Johnny Wilson, and Parris Campbell.

Outfielder Justin Crawford is the No. 3 prospect in the Phillies’ farm system. The 20-year-old, who was drafted in the first round of the 2022 MLB draft, had a standout season in the minor league, which included a promotion to double-A Reading in July. He was honored with the Paul Owens Award as the Phillies’ minor leaguer of the year along with pitcher Eiberson Castellano.

The Phillies’s offense dominated in the final regular season game at Citizens Bank Park this season, dispatching the Cubs in the series finale. And with some help from a Brewers loss, the Phillies clinched a first-round playoff bye and will host Game 1 of the NLDS on Oct. 5.

Next: The Phillies will go on the road Friday to face the Washington Nationals (6:45 p.m., NBCSP).

Brandon Graham said earlier this year that the 2024 season would be his last. Eight months later, Graham, whom the Eagles re-signed to a one-year deal in March, hardly looks like a player who is nearing retirement. His playing time has actually increased and he’s producing in new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio’s defense.

Speaking of Graham, he and Hurts attended the premiere of the Prime Video docuseries Evolution of the Black Quarterback Tuesday at the Apollo Theater in New York in support of former Eagles quarterback Michael Vick, the narrator of the film.

Next: The Eagles face the Buccaneers Sunday in Tampa (1 p.m., Fox29).

The 76ers had a big offseason under president of basketball operations Daryl Morey, adding Paul George, Caleb Martin, and Andre Drummond and extending the contracts of Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. Despite that summer success, the Sixers still face questions as they prepare for the season. The Inquirer’s Gina Mizell takes a deeper look at the roster and considers a question facing each member of the team.

Jett Luchanko survived the first set of Flyers cuts announced Wednesday. The center was drafted 13th overall just a few months ago and has continued an upward trajectory after he turned heads at rookie camp. John Tortorella isn’t ruling out keeping Luchanko, although he cannot be assigned to the American Hockey League as an 18-year-old due to the NHL-CHL transfer agreement.

unCovering the Birds

In the latest episode of unCovering the Birds, after a 15-12 win against the Saints, Jeff McLane has exclusive interviews featuring C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Jordan Davis, and Jalen Carter. Dive into discussions on Jalen Hurts’ leadership growth and his pursuit of elite consistency, plus insights into Nick Sirianni’s decision-making process. Check out the “Pick 6″ segment with Nakobe Dean, in which he breaks down the pivotal moments from the week. Listen now.

What you’re saying about favorite athletes

We asked: Who’s your all-time favorite Philly athlete, and why? Among your responses:

My all-time favorite Philly athlete is the late Robin Roberts. A Hall of Fame pitcher who I saw pitch and win my first ever MLB game at Shibe Park in August 1948. He beat the Cardinals 6-2 and hit a home run over the right field wall. He was my baseball hero for life. Many years later I met him at the Vet and had a wonderful time reminiscing about his career. — Everett S.

No question about it. Nick Foles. You want Philly Philly? :) — Stephen K.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Olivia Reiner, Jeff Neiburg, Lochlahn March, Isabella DiAmore, Gina Mizell, Jackie Spiegel, Gustav Elvin Declan Landis, Mia Messina, and Owen Hewitt.

