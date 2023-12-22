Hope for the defense? | Sports Daily Newsletter

Matt Patricia is not going to reinvent the Eagles defense at this point of the season.

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said as much on Thursday: “You’ll see some different things here and there ... but, again, we’re going to stick with some of the core things that we’ve done, and we’ve done well through the first 14 weeks of the season.”

It’s the things the defense hasn’t done well lately that stand out. The 49ers scored 42 points, the Cowboys scored 33, and the Seahawks beat the Eagles with a two-minute drill led by a backup quarterback.

Patricia was calling the defensive plays for that last loss, taking the headset from the demoted Sean Desai. Next up is a Christmas matchup with the 5-9 New York Giants, a team that is scoring only 13.5 points per game, next to last in the league. And yep, there’s another backup QB at the controls, Tommy DeVito.

Advertisement

It’s worth noting that the Eagles had allowed only 13 points before that crusher of a drive in Seattle. “I think our guys played really, really hard,” Patricia said. “... Tried to play aggressive. Tried to play physical up front. Covered really well. Obviously, the two-minute drive wasn’t good enough. That’s [on] me.”

Now we’ll see if Patricia can make a difference for the Birds in this crucial stretch run.

— Jim Swan, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

The 76ers expected to be a deep group this season. With James Harden shipped to Los Angeles and a number of veteran pieces coming back to Philly, they expected to have strength in numbers. That has not come to pass, primarily because of the performance of Tobias Harris, who started the season strong but has since faded into more of a supporting role. The Inquirer’s Keith Pompey says Harris must step up for the Sixers to find success.

Don’t be too concerned in the long run, David Murphy writes. This team was left for dead, but the Sixers are for real.

Next: The Sixers play the Toronto Raptors tonight at 7 at the Wells Fargo Center (NBCSP).

Jalen Hurts came under fire Monday for some of his comments following the Eagles’ 20-17 loss to the Seahawks.

On Thursday, he tried to set the record straight and clarify what he meant when he said, “I don’t think we’re all committed enough.”

“My mind was in a place of really just trying to challenge myself,” Hurts said. “It all starts with me. So, when I say we, I mean me, because I’m the point guard out there. I’m the one that makes everything go. I’m the guy that everyone trusts in to do and set the pace for everything.”

Here’s what else Hurts had to say on Thursday.

Some encouraging news for the fans: The Eagles opened the 21-day practice window for cornerback Avonte Maddox, who has been out since Week 2.

Next: The Eagles host the New York Giants on Christmas Day (4:30 p.m., Fox29).

The Eagles will host the New York Giants on Christmas Day. Join Eagles beat reporters Olivia Reiner and Jeff McLane as they dissect the hottest storylines surrounding the team on Gameday Central, live from Lincoln Financial Field.

The Flyers were supposed to be rebuilding. Instead, they’ve been rolling.

With the team playing so well, John Tortorella has asked a lot of his top players and has ridden trusted veteran horses like Sean Couturier and Travis Sanheim. But while those players give the team the best chance to win, Tortorella knows he needs to give them a breather when he can in order to keep them fresh for late in the season.

Here’s how the bench boss is trying to manage the minutes as the Flyers approach the holiday break.

In their last game at the Wells Fargo Center in 2023, the Flyers saw their point streak end at nine with a 4-2 loss to the Nashville Predators.

Next: The Flyers are right back in action tonight at 7 against the Red Wings in Detroit (NBCSP+).

New Syracuse football coach Fran Brown has roots in Camden and his local connections helped him score in a big way on national signing day. The Orange reeled in high school stars Jaylan Hornsby (Winslow Township), Braheem Long Jr. (Camden), and Fatim Diggs (Eastside). Brown also added several players in the transfer portal, including Ohio State’s Kyle McCord, a St. Joseph’s Prep graduate.

Penn State’s recruiting class includes Imhotep Charter teammates Tyseer Denmark and Kenny Woseley and Bonner-Prendergast’s Mylachi Williams.

Holiday break

We at Sports Daily wish everyone a joyous holiday season and a happy new year. The newsletter will take a break on Monday and Tuesday. Look for us to return to your inbox on Wednesday.

Worth a look

What you’re saying about the Eagles

We asked you: Has any one player impressed you during the recent Eagles skid? Among your responses:

Two players’ efforts have stood out to me and that is Reddick on the defense and Swift on offense. Reddick is 13th in sacks, almost double that of any teammate, and D’Andre is 5th in rushing yards. I think both are giving it all they have. Some of our quiet “just doing the job” guys like Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham are playing as hard as they can, and possibly only age is preventing them from being among current sack leaders. Even though beat-up and tired and frustrated, there will be no excuses if they fail to sweep these last 3 opponents. — Everett S.

As a team, the Eagles have been collectively ineffective save for one. The kicker, Jake Elliott. Can he QB too? The rest of the club has rested on their tired preseason laurels including the severely damaged Hurts. They’ve missed out on every key play of note. Our misery continues. — John B.

It’s always Kelce in my book. Plays 110% each game, is a spokesman for the team and takes accountability for his mistakes. He is the heart and soul of this team. — Kathy T.

Misery: Eagles beat reporter Jeff McLane provides an insider’s look into the Eagles’ spiraling season. After their third consecutive loss, McLane takes us behind the scenes, breaking down the four major issues impacting the team. As we gear up for the final three games of the regular season, tune in to uncover whether the Eagles can turn things around or if they were destined to disappoint from the start. Listen here.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from David Murphy, Keith Pompey, Josh Tolentino, EJ Smith, Olivia Reiner, Gabriela Carroll, Jackie Spiegel, Jeff Neiburg, Colin Beazley, Isabella DiAmore, Kerith Gabriel, Gustav Elvin, and Devin Jackson.

By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use, including the grant of rights in Section 10.

That does it for today, folks. Here’s hoping the Eagles don’t get coal in their stockings on Monday. Sports Daily will return on Wednesday. — Jim