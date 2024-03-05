Center stage | Sports Daily Newsletter

Was that a retirement announcement or a miniseries? Jason Kelce laughed, he cried (repeatedly), and he shared a lot of memories Monday as he said a heartfelt goodbye to the Eagles after 13 seasons. (Plenty more on Kelce’s emotional day below.)

The sports world goes on, though. On the same day, the Phillies announced a three-year, $126 million contract extension for Zack Wheeler, who at 33 is three years younger than Kelce. Wheeler agreed to the extension on Feb. 24, three days before his wife, Dominique, gave birth to their daughter, Winter. “It was definitely busy,” Wheeler said.

Leave it to Jason Kelce to give us a speech that was even better than his Mummers-clad address at the Art Museum six years ago. Kelce’s 40-minute retirement speech was the best valediction Philadelphia has ever heard from an athlete, as good as these moments get, Mike Sielski writes. The center ended his Eagles career with a speech that was raw and real and completely him.

Kelce talked at length about the hard work and determination that made him a six-time first team All-Pro, but what he left out was his humanity. Kelce is more than just genuine. He’s a great dude, Jeff McLane writes.

The center and his passion connected with Eagles fans, as tears were shed and an honorary keg awaited him outside his news conference.

Kelce had his share of iconic off-the-field moments and we round them up, including his Wing Bowl performance, his Sea Isle City appearances, and of course his Super Bowl parade speech.

Wheeler was very open with his agent about what he wanted in his next contract: two, no more than three years. Given what he has done over the last four seasons, you’d think the right-hander would pound the table for another long-term contract. But that’s not important to Wheeler. Scott Lauber takes a look at what that means for his future and the Phillies’ “championship window.”

Kyle Schwarber says it sends a great message when the Phillies continue to make sizable investments in their stars. “I think obviously, with our ownership, they want us to win,” Schwarber said. “[John Middleton] has said it multiple times. And he’s not trying to just win one and whatever. He wants to have long, sustained winning in Philadelphia. I think you can’t underestimate what that means to players, because winning is all we want to do.”

Next: The Phillies will play the Orioles at BayCare Ballpark in Clearwater, Fla., on Tuesday at 1:05 p.m. The game will be televised on NBC Sports Philadelphia+.

Tyson Foerster missed four games in January with a lower-body injury, but since his return on Jan. 24, he hasn’t missed a step. Entering Monday’s game against the St. Louis Blues, the Flyers rookie had scored six goals in his last five games.

The game against St. Louis marked the return of former Flyer Kevin Hayes. The veteran forward was traded in June for a sixth-round draft pick after an All-Star season. “There’s no bad blood, there’s no hard feelings,” Hayes says.

Hayes earned some boos from the Philly crowd after netting a goal in the Blues’ 2-1 shootout victory over the Flyers.

Next: The Flyers visit the Florida Panthers at 7 p.m. Thursday (NBCSP).

As the calendar switched to 2024, the trajectory of the 76ers’ season shifted. Joel Embiid endured injury issues and ultimately needed left knee surgery. In January and February, the Sixers endured a stretch of 12 losses in 16 games. Within that span, Tobias Harris also trudged through his own lowlight, averaging 12.6 points on 35.1% shooting in seven appearances.

It wasn’t a coincidence that Embiid’s injury and Harris’ ineptitude coincided with that cold spell. Well, Embiid remains on the mend. But Harris showed signs of life over the weekend, scoring 59 points in two wins against the Charlotte Hornets and Dallas Mavericks.

Next: The Sixers visit the Brooklyn Nets tonight at 7:30 (NBCSP).

Goalkeeper Andre Blake is expected to return to the Union’s starting lineup tonight for the Concacaf Champions Cup round of 16 opener against Mexico’s Pachuca at Subaru Park. Blake missed three games while he recovered from a groin injury. Star striker Julián Carranza will be a game-time decision because of a thigh injury.

Next: The Union host Club Pachuca in the Concacaf Champions Cup tonight at 7 (FS2).

