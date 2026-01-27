🦅 Help still wanted | Sports Daily Newsletter

It doesn’t help that the Seattle Seahawks are preparing for the Super Bowl, but most Eagles fans are experiencing fatigue these days as that search for an offensive coordinator goes on. In other NFL cities, the wheels are turning as new head coaches and assistants move in.

Many of the prominent names are off the board already, including Mike McDaniel, who agreed Monday to become the Los Angeles Chargers’ OC. The Birds have not resorted to using LinkedIn yet, as Mike Sielski cracked, but this search seems to be dragging on a bit.

Here’s Jeff Neiburg’s update on who’s out and who’s still available, with a couple of new candidates joining the list.

The Eagles announced one move on Monday: They promoted Joe Kasper to take over as defensive backs coach/passing game coordinator for Christian Parker, who defected to become the Dallas Cowboys’ defensive coordinator.

Here’s hoping you have dug out of the snow and ice by this point. Think warm thoughts.

VJ Edgecombe was honored Monday for his stellar start to a breakout rookie season. He was named to the Rising Stars Challenge, joining teammate Tyrese Maxey, who will be an All-Star starter, at All-Star Weekend. The road there for Edgecombe has been colored by his speed, leaping ability, and surprising perimeter accuracy. Beneath the surface, however, basketball IQ is driving his early success. The Inquirer’s Gina Mizell takes a deeper look at Edgecombe’s maturation, a process that started in the Bahamas, moved to Long Island and then Baylor, and blossomed with the Sixers.

Edgecombe did not have a great game Monday in Charlotte, and neither did any of the Sixers in a resounding 130-93 loss to the Hornets.

Later this week, Rob Thomson will gas up his truck near his home in Ontario and begin the drive to Clearwater, Fla., for spring training.

“As you go further south, it gets warmer and warmer, and you really feel like baseball’s back,” the Phillies manager said. “And I’m really looking forward to it.”

First, Thomson was a guest on Phillies Extra, The Inquirer’s baseball podcast. He discussed a variety of topics, including how the organization will get over its collective disappointment at not signing Bo Bichette, the value of J.T. Realmuto, moving on from Nick Castellanos, and more.

Watch the entire Thomson episode of Phillies Extra here.

In other news, former Phillies outfielder Harrison Bader found a new home for 2026.

Fresh off a successful trip out west ending with a 7-3 victory on Friday against the Avalanche in Colorado, the Flyers came home to a momentum-busting storm. Because of the weather here, they were not on the ice again until Monday morning.

They showed a bit of rust as they fell behind the New York Islanders, 3-0, en route to a lackluster 4-0 loss.

At 6-foot-6 and 221 pounds, Southern Cal’s Eric Gentry is built more like an NBA wing player than a linebacker. Perhaps he is just a new prototype for the position. NFL scouts and media members have found out just how impactful Gentry can be this week during workouts for the East-West Shrine Bowl in Frisco, Texas. One NFC scout remarked that the Philadelphia native “can be a good one.”

Sports snapshot

Face of the franchise? The Union’s Quinn Sullivan likely won’t return to action until July, but he welcomes a bigger role. Breaking new ground: MLS announces a partnership deal with Polymarket, a prediction market platform.

Color commentary is vastly more difficult than you can imagine. I’ve done it a few times as an emergency replacement for a basketball broadcast, and, in the parlance of social media, I sucked.

The job requires research, alertness, rhythm with a partner, familiarity with every coach, and mastery of the game’s history. It requires knowledge of rules, of strategy, of game-day procedures, of tendencies, of strengths and of weaknesses.

Then, in real time, you have to explain what’s happening to millions of mildly inebriated fans, most of whom wouldn’t know a naked blitz from a naked blintz. Which brings us to the NFL’s color analysts, where Tom Brady outclasses Tony Romo, just like he did on the field. More from Marcus Hayes.

🧠 Trivia time

Which athlete has won the most MVP awards while playing with Philadelphia’s professional teams? First with the correct answer here will be featured in the newsletter.

A) Wilt Chamberlain

B) Mike Schmidt

C) Bobby Clarke

D) Julius Erving

What you’re saying about Joel Embiid

We asked: Should Joel Embiid be an NBA All-Star this season? Among your responses:

Absolutely not! While his stats are similar to his past All-Star performances, his frequent load management games should disqualify him from All-Star consideration. — Bob C.

How ’bout no. In most of the games he has played in recently he’s played well, but takes half the games off, so is not deserving. — Bill M.

First he does not deserve the honor given the number of games he has missed this season. More importantly playing in a meaningless game gives him an unnecessary opportunity to injure himself again. Even if he is selected to the team he should decline, but given his ego he will accept. Let’s hope it doesn’t come to that. — Mike D.

Tyrese Maxey yes of course, but for Joel no. In NBA stat leaders, it is very hard to find Joel among them in any category. However, if Keith Pompey says yes, I would defer to his knowledge and expertise. — Everett S.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Jeff Neiburg, Olivia Reiner, Marcus Hayes, Jonathan Tannenwald, Devin Jackson, Gabriela Carroll, Jackie Spiegel, Gina Mizell, Keith Pompey, and Scott Lauber.

