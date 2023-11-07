Embrace the bye | Sports Daily Newsletter

Pity the poor Buffalo Bills, struggling with a 5-4 record as their injuries mount and they play the definition of a tough NFL schedule: They don’t get a bye until Week 13 — after they visit the Eagles on Nov. 26.

The Birds? They’re a best-in-the NFL 8-1, but they are more than ready for a week off. “Selfishly,” Jalen Hurts said on Sunday, “I don’t think the bye week could have come at a better time.”

No kidding. Hurts can only grit his teeth so much, right? He continues to wear a soft brace on his bruised left knee, but he has yet to miss practice and allow himself one play off despite the obvious pain he has played through over the last four games. “He’s tough as heck,” Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said after Hurts rose from a knee-rattling hit to spark a victory over Dallas.

But, man, does he need this break. This time off also will give the Eagles an opportunity to figure out the tight end situation after Dallas Goedert suffered a broken forearm against Dallas.

Advertisement

Embrace the bye, Eagles fans, and get ready for the Chiefs, who are also off this weekend.

— Jim Swan, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

That fractured forearm for Goedert is expected to lead to a stint on injured reserve, which would knock him out at least four games.

But otherwise, the Eagles are sitting pretty at 8-1. Even though some wins haven’t been pretty, the best record in the NFL is nice for the Birds to have. And they’re doing it with a defense that has a secondary that has been bent, but not broken.

It certainly helps to have a pass rush that can affect the quarterback. And Josh Sweat coming through with a timely sack of Dak Prescott helped save the day.

Next: After a bye week, the Eagles will visit the Chiefs on Monday Night Football on Nov. 20 at 8:15 p.m. (6ABC, ESPN).

With the James Harden saga squarely behind them, the 76ers hoped to put player absences and missed games behind them. But it looked like they had another, smaller-profile case on their hands when Nic Batum, who was acquired in the three-team deal, initially made the trip to Philly before mysteriously missing two games. Rumors started to fly before Batum returned to clear the air, explaining Monday that he was away for a family matter, and that he was in contact with the team every step of the way.

Batum looked sharp in his Sixers debut, but Monday was the Joel Embiid show when the reigning MVP dropped 48 points on the Wizards in a rout.

Next: The Sixers host the Boston Celtics at 7 p.m. Wednesday (NBCSP).

The Flyers went 0-for-4 with the man advantage Saturday night in a 5-0 loss to the Los Angeles Kings. They have been tinkering with the power play since. “We’re not going to just blow it up,” coach John Tortorella said. “We’re trying different people in different spots on it and see what happens.”

We’ll see the early results on Tuesday when the Flyers visit the San Jose Sharks at 10:30 p.m. (NBCSP).

It has been a week since MLS announced its investigation into Kai Wagner’s alleged use of racist language in the Union’s playoff opener. A source with knowledge of the situation told The Inquirer that a decision will be made and announced before Game 2 of their playoff series on Wednesday.

Next: The visiting Union look to close out their first-round series against the New England Revolution on Wednesday (7 p.m., Apple TV).

Dawn Staley’s South Carolina Gamecocks dominated Notre Dame, 100-71, in the first NCAA basketball game played in Paris. Haddonfield’s Hannah Hidalgo (Paul VI) scored 31 points in her NCAA debut for the Irish. Our Tipoff Central blog is filled with opening-day updates from Philly teams, players, and coaches. Check the blog for Monday’s complete results.

A sampling: Lynn Greer III scored 15 points as St. Joseph’s topped Lafayette, 81-60. ... Temple’s women smoked Delaware State, 109-43, while the men handled Maryland-Eastern Shore, 85-65. ... The Penn men jolted John Jay, 102-57, at the Palestra. ... Aryss Macktoon tallied 17 points in a 73-68 victory for the La Salle women over Coppin State.

It’s too soon to handicap where free agent Aaron Nola will sign this offseason. As the most durable starting pitcher in baseball since 2018, he should be quite popular with the deep-pocket teams like the Dodgers and Mets, but Scott Lauber breaks down three other teams that could be significant threats to the Phillies bringing back their top priority of the offseason.

Nola got a qualifying offer from the Phillies and Rhys Hoskins did not, but that doesn’t change much about their chances of returning.

The Phillies added two pitchers from one of the deepest stockpiles around: the Tampa Bay Rays.

Worth a look

Family affair: Phil Martelli Sr. and Jr. both tip off the season as acting head coaches. What sign-stealing? Penn State’s James Franklin is mum on the Michigan investigation as the showdown approaches. Next test: Fresh off a football win against Navy, Temple prepares for South Florida.

🧠 Trivia time

There are only eight tight ends in the Pro Football Hall of Fame and only one of them played for the Eagles. Who is he? First with the correct answer here will be featured in the newsletter.

A) Keith Jackson

B) Mike Ditka

C) Pete Retzlaff

D) Bobby Walston

What you’re saying about the Kelces

We asked you: Who’s the better Kelce, Jason or Travis, and why? Among your responses:

Def Jason is the better Kelce because he has more Philly heart and soul. He is everyone’s favorite Mummer! And his kids are SOOO adorable. — Dolores

Both are awesome All-Pro NFL players and considered one of the very best at their positions, but I hesitate to say who is better since both are so good at what they do and because their jobs are so dissimilar. Our Kelce is a man of the people and a consummate Philly guy, while Travis is the movie star celebrity brother now seen in commercials and gossip columns everywhere. Who is the best and who do we like best? Easy pick for all Philly fans — it is of course Jason. — Everett S.

I would have to say that Jason is better at his position than Travis is at his. There are a number of tight ends that can do the things that Travis does, and he is also aided by the fact that he plays with arguably the best QB in the NFL. With that being said, there are no other centers in football that can pull and get in front of the running backs and make the downfield blocks that Jason can. The guy is a beast that has the talent and brains to make all of the pre-snap line calls. He truly plays the position like no one else can! — Bill R.

I’m going with Jason. His center position demands engagement on every offensive play. Accuracy when exchanging the football, calling out the blocking assignments and protecting the QB. Unlike Jason, Travis is not a critical element in every offensive play. — Joseph R.

One cannot say one brother is better than the other. They both play different positions for different teams so there is no real way to compare them. That being said, they are both excellent players in their own right and extremely valuable to their teams. — Kathy T.

Our latest episode

For the first time in over a decade, the Eagles wore their kelly green uniforms, last seen in the hectic 2010 season. That year, the anticipated Kevin Kolb era was derailed due to his concussion and injuries to other key players — that’s until Michael Vick emerged as a surprising savior, sparking a quarterback debate. In Episode 3 of unCovering the Birds, Eagles beat reporter Jeff McLane explores this chaotic Kelly Green era and the unexpected season that followed. Listen here.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Olivia Reiner, Jeff McLane, EJ Smith, Josh Tolentino, Scott Lauber, Keith Pompey, Jackie Spiegel, Jonathan Tannenwald, Kerith Gabriel, Mike Jensen, Lochlahn March, and Seth Engle.

So with the Eagles on the bye week, let’s turn our attention to another Philly team and another Philly archrival: The Boston Celtics will visit the Sixers on Wednesday night. Maria will be at the newsletter controls on Wednesday. See you soon. — Jim

By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use, including the grant of rights in Section 10.