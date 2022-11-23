OK, Sixers fans. Ben Simmons should be out of your system now.

The prodigal point guard (point center now?) made his ballyhooed return to the Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday night, and some of the fans let him have it, although the reaction was not as nasty as some feared. Before the game, Simmons signed autographs and even went into the crowd to interact with fans.

True, the Sixers were the definition of shorthanded with Joel Embiid, James Harden, and Tyrese Maxey on the sideline. But that didn’t matter against the underachieving Nets as the Sixers pulled out a 115-106 victory.

Simmons’ stat line: 11 points, 11 assists, and 7 rebounds. Let’s face it, some fans will always boo him when he visits, but the Media Event portion of Simmons in this town is over. About time.

When Tobias Harris went down after wrenching his ankle early on, it seemed as if the Sixers would lose yet another starter against the Nets. Not to worry, Harris returned and sparked the Sixers with 24 points and six rebounds. De’Anthony Melton did his part, sinking six three-pointers and adding 22 points to the winning cause.

Turns out, David Murphy writes, the Sixers’ win might have taught their own sidelined players an even more important lesson than it did one Ben Simmons.

Simmons still has not spoken with Joel Embiid since he left the Sixers.

Why were Sixers fans upset with Simmons (in case you were under a rock or something)? Here’s a timeline of his troubles here.

Next: The Sixers visit the Charlotte Hornets at 7 p.m. Wednesday (NBCSP).

The Eagles face a challenge from reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers and the Packers when they come to town for Sunday Night Football. Rodgers is someone whom Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon has prepared for throughout his coaching career. Can the Eagles contain a legitimate threat at quarterback?

Rodgers has been finding a touchdown connection with rookie receiver Christian Watson. The Eagles have done well in limiting No. 1 receivers. Something’s got to give.

Next: The Eagles host the Packers at 8:20 p.m. Sunday (NBC10).

Inquirer Eagles beat reporters EJ Smith and Josh Tolentino preview the team’s Week 12 game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at 7 p.m. Watch at Inquirer.com/EaglesGameday

As the Phillies evaluate this year’s crop of free agents and trade candidates in their annual attempt to cobble together a functional rotation and bullpen staff, it is impossible to separate the pitcher from the home stadium. This is true across baseball, to varying degrees. In few places is it as central a variable as it is at Citizens Bank Park. Every offseason forces the Phillies to confront a paradox. They are a team that needs to find value in the pitching market. Yet the pitching market does not view the Phillies as a great place to provide value. David Murphy looks at four pitchers who could offer the Phillies more value as they seek to bolster their pitching staff.

We continue our look at the four star shortstops in the free-agent market and how they might fit with the Phillies. Next up is perhaps the best defensive option of the bunch, Dansby Swanson.

Dave Dombrowski was rewarded for leading the Phillies to their first World Series since 2009 with a three-year contract extension.

If things weren’t bad enough for the Flyers, who have lost seven straight, Tuesday brought further frustration.

That came in the form of a series of injury updates from general manager Chuck Fletcher, who revealed that veterans Travis Konecny and Scott Laughton will each miss a couple of weeks with “upper body” injuries. Konecny and Laughton join a laundry list of forward injuries for the Flyers, who are also still without Sean Couturier, Cam Atkinson, James van Riemsdyk, and Wade Allison.

Next: The Flyers will look to snap their skid Wednesday in Washington against the Capitals (7:30 p.m., TNT).

Well, now that everyone’s World Cup bracket is busted by Saudi Arabia and Argentina’s shocking result, perhaps it is time to let go of expectations and just enjoy some thrilling soccer.

Jonathan Tannenwald has the viewing guide Inquirer readers need for planning to catch top teams like Spain, Germany, and Belgium. Don’t forget that Canada, eh, is making only its second World Cup appearance ever, either.

Of course, this World Cup isn’t without controversy off the field as well. Yet despite the valid concerns, there also are opportunities for the public sporting platform to lend itself to a display of courage, which is one reason, among others, that Will Bunch is watching.

Next: Keep up on all our World Cup coverage here.

