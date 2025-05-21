Back to ‘the main thing’ | Sports Daily Newsletter

Jalen Hurts and the Eagles are keeping “the main thing the main thing,” meaning not much has changed since the star quarterback became a Super Bowl champion.

Sure, his life has changed: from the parade down Broad Street to national television appearances to being named to Time Magazine’s 100 most influential people in the world. He even got married this offseason.

Advertisement

But Hurts says he hasn’t changed, which is why the mantra still stands heading into the 2025 season. The Eagles will certainly look a bit different under another offensive coordinator in Kevin Patullo. Hurts’ approach, however, has remained the same, and he’s ready to stand on his own feet.

And as the fifth-year starter, Hurts also has had a front-row seat to Nick Sirianni‘s growth. During Sirianni‘s first season at the helm for the Eagles, he was ridiculed and scrutinized heavily at times. Four years — and a multiyear contract extension — later, the 43-year-old coach expressed gratitude for the experiences that have led him to reach the mountaintop.

In other news, on Tuesday, NFL owners approved player participation in flag football in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. A.J. Brown, however, says he won’t be taking part.

— Isabella DiAmore, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

❓ What are your thoughts on NFL players being allowed to play Olympic flag football? Email us back for a chance to be featured in the newsletter.

Edmundo Sosa typically only starts against left-handed pitchers and often exits later in the game if a right-handed reliever takes over. But after the Phillies took the lead in the eighth inning Monday, Rob Thomson opted not to pinch-hit Bryson Stott, allowing Sosa an opportunity against a right-handed pitcher. He delivered a single, but he was out of the starting lineup on Tuesday.

Jesús Luzardo gave the Phillies another quality start and struck out 10 in a 7-4 victory against the Colorado Rockies.

And in case you missed it, Kyle Schwarber became the 163rd player in history to hit 300 home runs on Monday when the slugger belted a pitch from the Rockies’ Scott Alexander 466 feet. We take a look at how Schwarber got to 300 and what it means.

Name, image, and likeness has changed the game for college athletes, and for Eagles edge rusher KJ Henry, his NIL capabilities at Clemson helped his father get a new kidney and save his life. Henry, who was on the Eagles’ practice squad last season, reconnected with the nonprofit that helped him do it.

Also, the Murphy Recreation Center in South Philly received a $7.5 million renovation through the city’s Rebuild initiative. Former Eagles quarterback Ron Jaworksi helped emcee a Tush Push ribbon cutting.

On Wednesday, the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks will play Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals. The Pacers’ perimeter defense is anchored by reserve point guard T.J. McConnell, whom the Sixers did not re-sign in 2019. Since then, the team hasn’t had a reserve point guard consistently match McConnell’s energy and two-way production. Now, because of his impactful play, the Pacers are four wins away from the NBA Finals.

The Flyers have their new coach in Rick Tocchet. Now it’s time to turn to the NHL draft on June 27-28. The Flyers hold 11 picks, including three in the first round. Jackie Spiegel breaks down three potential first-round selections for them, and the mock draft features a two-way center.

Worth a look

🧠 Trivia time answer

Who holds the Sixers’ record for most career points in the playoffs with 3,088?

A) Julius Erving — Tom L. was first with the correct answer.

What you’re saying about Nick Sirianni

We asked: Where does Nick Sirianni rate among the greatest Eagles coaches of all time? Among your responses:

I think its too early to rate Nick. Even though he has been very successful. For a 4-year coach he is the best coach the Eagles ever had. — Sam B.

I have some favorite coaches but Nick is in the top slot. His record speaks for itself. Last year’s Super Bowl win cemented his legacy in Philly. — Kathy T.

When I sent the e-mail to my brothers saying Nick had been extended my brother John responded, “That’s a no brainer.” Four winning years with two trips to the Super Bowl including last year’s humiliating win over the Chiefs. Clearly #1 all-time.

Doug Pederson very special having taken the team to their 1st ever Super Bowl win. Greasy Neale winning two NFL Championships in the late 1940s. Andy Reid with 14 seasons and 9 playoffs and one very close SB loss to Belechick & Brady. Buck Shaw only 3 years but won the 1960 Championship; that was the only time any team ever beat Vince Lombardi in a playoff or championship game. Dick Vermeil, who took a ragged bunch of guys to a SB but lost it to the Raiders. Buddy Ryan for 5 years with his “Bringing the Heat” team was probably the most exciting of all, but failed in 3 playoff appearances. — Everett S.

You’re joking, right? Sure, Doug also won a Super Bowl for Philly and Andy won a ton in the regular season for YEARS, but Nick? Well, look at this … In four years as the head coach: Four playoff appearances, six playoff wins, two division titles, two NFC Championship game appearances (both blowout wins), and most importantly, one Super Bowl title. Nick is number one, no doubt. — Stiles B.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Jeff McLane, Olivia Reiner, John Roberts, Gabriela Carroll, Mia Messina, Jonathan Tannenwald, Jeff Neiburg, Jackie Spiegel, Keith Pompey, and Lochlahn March.

By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use, including the grant of rights in Section 10.

Thanks for reading! Have a wonderful Wednesday, Kerith will be in your inbox for tomorrow’s edition. — Bella