Football collectively mourned on Wednesday, but it hit home in this corner of the world.

He may have played in college and professionally on the other side of Pennsylvania, but Franco Harris, the trailblazing running back of Immaculate Reception fame, had South Jersey roots.

The Hall of Famer, who died Wednesday at 72, starred at Penn State, was a member of the dynastic Steelers in Pittsburgh, and was the first Black man selected as the most valuable player in any Super Bowl. But before that, the Mount Holly native turned heads as the fullback at Rancocas Valley Regional High School. Mike Sielski offers a personal remembrance of the Steelers legend.

And, on a day in which dozens of local athletes made their college commitments official, here’s a look back on the decision Franco made decades ago.

“It offers a fine course in hotel management,” Harris said of Penn State in an article in the Camden Courier-Post, “and … I think Coach Paterno is a great guy.”

The Eagles’ season has seen a number of individual players stand out, and on Wednesday, they were rewarded by being named to the Pro Bowl. There are eight in all — Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, Miles Sanders, Lane Johnson, Jason Kelce, Landon Dickerson, Darius Slay, and Haason Reddick. The Eagles will hope none of them actually participate in Pro Bowl activities because that would mean they’d be busy preparing for the Super Bowl.

Johnson was one of the more notable honorees because he had been snubbed in the past. This year, he wouldn’t be denied. Even though Johnson himself isn’t a fan of analytics, in the Eagles’ last game, he set a Pro Football Focus mark for most consecutive pass play snaps by an offensive lineman without allowing a sack.

Meanwhile, Hurts missed practice with a shoulder injury as it continues to appear that backup Gardner Minshew will start in his place on Saturday. But let’s not panic. Take a breath and enjoy some perspective from columnist Mike Sielski.

Next: The Eagles visit the Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Eve (4:25 p.m., Fox29).

This season, every Flyer will be paired with at least one local cause or charitable initiative. The causes range from working to fight cancer to helping those in need to animal cruelty prevention.

Next: The Flyers visit the Maple Leafs at 2 p.m. Thursday (NBCSP).

Paul Reed entered the 2022-23 NBA season with hopes of contributing to the 76ers as a secondary center and rotation player.

As the season has matured, however, Montrezl Harrell has taken up that mantle and pushed Reed into a limited role. For Reed’s part, he has taken accountability for that shift and pledges to become a better player.

“But you’ve got to handle it like a professional,” he said. “I understand that I have areas that I need to improve on. I ain’t trippin’. I just know I’ve got to get better, so I’m just putting in the work every day, and I know it’s going to pay off.”

Wondering if that’s the positive outlook that has the Sixers on a hot streak, winning their sixth straight with last night’s 113-93 victory over Detroit? Well, perhaps that and a nice little homestand, as our Keith Pompey explains.

Next: The Sixers host the Los Angeles Clippers at 7 p.m. Friday (NBCSP).

As a teenager in 2010, Andrew Bellatti was involved in an automobile accident near San Diego that left one man dead. Alex Coffey tells the story of how the man’s widow, Lynette Reid, came to forgive Bellatti, who now pitches for the Phillies.

The Union’s sporting director, Ernst Tanner, never met a draft pick he didn’t want to trade, it seems, so the most shocking pick of the MLS SuperDraft may have been the Union actually picking a player. That it was a goalkeeper opens the door to a few possibilities, one being that the Union may have received an excellent offer for one of the three they already have on their roster.

Also, a few local players were picked in the draft.

Imhotep Charter stars Semaj Bridgeman and Rahmir Stewart summed up national signing day this way: a blessing and relief. Bridgeman, a linebacker, signed with Michigan, while Stewart, a safety, is joining coach Matt Rhule at Nebraska.

At Penn State, Roman Catholic edge rusher Jameial Lyons is among 22 Nittany Lions recruits.

At Temple, the Owls add added 25 players: 18 from high schools, five college transfers, and two from overseas.

At Villanova, the Wildcats go “heavy in the trenches” with 11 signings.

What you’re saying about Eagles-Cowboys

We asked you: What is the best strategy for the Eagles to beat Dallas? Among your responses:

Jalen needs to sit this game out. Even though it would be a great Christmas gift to beat the Cowgirls, we need to take the long view and what the final goal is. The Super Bowl is the end game here and we need a healthy Jalen to accomplish that. — Tom G.

Run, Run, Run! — Dave S.

To beat Dallas, no turnovers, control the clock with long drives, pressure Dak, play conservatively by not going for fourth downs or two-point conversions unless completely necessary. — John E.

1. Emphasize the running game with an offensive game plan designed to hog time of possession in a series of grinding, clock-killing drives.

2. Punctuate runs with relatively short (7-15 yds.) pass plays.

3. A few gadget plays would keep Dallas honest and off balance. I use the term very loosely, since these could be anything from a direct snap to a back or an end around through a halfback option or an old school flea flicker. Even a fake punt should be on the table.

4. Pull off a real surprise if 3rd-and-long comes up with the Eagles having the ball around their own 40: punt on 3rd down to pin Dallas deep. Might even come up with a safety in the ensuing confusion. — John B.

