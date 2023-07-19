Let the games begin | Sports Daily Newsletter

The women’s World Cup is kicking off with the top teams in the world and the United States women’s national team poised for an unprecedented three-peat at the tournament co-hosted by New Zealand and Australia.

Those who know of Megan Rapinoe and have watched the iconic midfielder play in World Cups before might be surprised to see her used sparingly this tournament, on hand more as a late-game sub and as an off-the-field mentor tasked with keeping the group’s mentality upbeat and strong.

The torch is also passing on the field as well, with other USWNT veterans like Penn State grad Alyssa Naeher looking not only to wind down their careers on a high, but also to pass on important lessons they’ve learned to a new generation of talent.

It’s a privilege and a responsibility that they gladly shoulder to ensure the team’s success.

Back in spring training, Johan Rojas sought advice from veteran Nick Castellanos in the Phillies clubhouse, and a friendship was formed. Now Rojas is a rookie playing center field for the Phillies, right alongside Castellanos. “He’s helped me a lot,” Rojas said of his 31-year-old mentor. “He’s always giving me good advice.”

Phillies fans had expected to see Bryce Harper debut at first base this week, but steady rain and a doubleheader put a damper on that plan. It’s possible Harper doesn’t play first base until the weekend series in Cleveland.

Two weeks after feeling soreness in his right elbow, top Phillies prospect Andrew Painter has not resumed a throwing program at the team’s training facility in Clearwater, Fla., manager Rob Thomson said. Don’t count on seeing him in the majors this season.

First-round draft pick Aidan Miller took batting practice at Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday. He hit one ball into the bullpen. He hit another into the bushes out past center field.

It’s now four in a row for the Phillies as Aaron Nola helps extend their winning streak.

Next: Cristopher Sanchez (0-3, 3.26 ERA) will start for the Phillies against Milwaukee’s Colin Rea (5-4, 4.71) in the second game of their series Wednesday at 6:40 p.m. (NBCSP).

The United States’ women’s World Cup games are must-watch (or must-record) TV for any soccer fan here, but they’re far from the only interesting matchups in the group stage.

Whether it’s the local ties on the Irish team, the international star’s swan song (yes, there’s more than one of those in this World Cup), or some of the NWSL’s best and brightest suiting up for their country, there are plenty of non-USWNT group stage games to pay attention to. Our Jonathan Tannenwald breaks down the key matchups.

And if you want to support our on-site coverage from the women’s World Cup, click here.

Next: The USWNT begins group play Friday against World Cup debutant Vietnam (9 p.m. ET, Fox29).

The 76ers’ president of basketball operations has set a high asking price for James Harden in a trade, and Daryl Morey is sticking to his guns.

“If we don’t get a very good player or something we can turn into a very good player, then we’re just not going to do it,” Morey said in an interview on WPEN-FM. “And if James were to turn his mind around [and decide to stay with the Sixers], we would all be thrilled. But, at this moment, he does prefer to be traded, and we are attempting to honor that.”

As expected, backup center Montrezl Harrell signed a one-year, $2.8 million contract to rejoin the Sixers.

New acquisition Patrick Beverley is an in-your-face defender who is known as an agitator. The Inquirer reached out to an L.A. Times beat writer to get his thoughts on Beverley.

It doesn’t necessarily pay to be an NFL running back these days. The Bijan Robinson-to-the-Eagles draft buzz didn’t amount to anything. And these days, the Eagles have been winning with a revolving door of running backs.

That’s because Howie Roseman has shown he understands the market value of running backs. It has made good business sense for the Eagles not to expend huge resources addressing the position.

🧠 Trivia time answer 🧠

Who was the longtime Milwaukee Brewer who won a World Series with the Phillies in his final season?

Answer: C) Geoff Jenkins in 2008. James H. was first with the correct answer.

What you’re saying about Joel Embiid

We asked: Do you think Joel Embiid will win an NBA championship with the Sixers? Among your responses:

Embid a winner? Surround him with a team of winners, he’s still a loser. He requires a lot of floor time and gets it with the current Sixer lineup. Any way you look at him, it’s all about self. Ok, he’s got an All-Star ego. Let him troll that around the NBA. — Sargent B.

The quick answer is NO. Nobody summed up the Joel story better than Marcus Hayes did yesterday in the Inquirer. Being thousands of miles away I am not as tuned in to the Sixers as I was in my younger days here in Philly. Joel is a very gifted player, but he is not Wilt Chamberlain, Bill Russell, Jokic, or Larry Bird or Magic etc. Those guys all won championships because they were or became team players. Maybe in another organization Joel might have won, but the whole “Process” thing never worked. It didn’t matter whether Jimmy Butler was here or Simmons or the Beard etc, it just never clicked and as a result they never took home the big prize. And now it is time to start a new era with or without Joel. — Everett S.

Never. The players around him aren’t good enough and the team doesn’t have the capital to bring in stars to play alongside Joel. And the older he gets, the more injury prone he will be. —Kevin B.

I believe the question is misstated: Will the 76ers win a championship with a self-centered, injury prone finger-pointing Embiid? Embiid is the most talented Sixer since Wilt Chamberlain. He is a true force, but he is a billion-dollar talent with a ten-cent head. It seems that in his mind, it is all about him. He expects his teammates to make him better rather than the other way around. Teamed with a like-minded James Harden, the team is not likely to win. One manages to come up injured at critical times and the other comes up short. The other players take their cues from this duo. — Milton T.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Jonathan Tannenwald, David Murphy, Gina Mizell, Keith Pompey, Scott Lauber, Kerith Gabriel, Giana Han, Maria McIlwain, and Alex Coffey.